Food trucks return to downtown Detroit Friday

Tacos, barbecue, seafood and more are on the menu as food trucks return to downtown Detroit parks Friday.

The annual season for Downtown Street Eats will see popular local food trucks and trailers parked at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade, both near Campus Martius. More trucks may expand to other downtown parks this season.

Starting Friday, look for the trucks 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. The opening lineup includes Buffy's Mexi-Casian and Little Brother's Burgers in Cadillac Square. Next week, get lunch from Detroit's Original Seafood Truck and Smoke Ring BBQ on May 10, 12 and 14 and Los Dos Amigos and Smoke Ring BBQ on May 11 and 13.

As we emerge from the pandemic, having food in the outdoor parks is a win for the small businesses and those visiting, working or living in downtown Detroit, say officials.

“The DDP is proud to provide economic opportunities to Detroit and Metro Detroit culinary small businesses and food truck operators, who are working to bounce back from the hard hit the restaurant industry took during the pandemic," said the chief planning and public spaces officer of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Robert F. Gregory. "We are committed to showcasing and highlighting them in our Downtown Street Eats program and inviting visitors to come out and grab their food to go or eat onsite outdoors in the warm sun or under shaded seating areas in the parks.”

Visit downtowndetroitparks.com/events for the food truck line up and other scheduled events at the city's downtown parks.

