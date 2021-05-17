Bella Piatti owner to open seafood concept Mare Mediterranean in Birmingham

A new, modern seafood restaurant with Greek, Italian and Spanish influences is coming to downtown Birmingham later this year.

Bella Piatti owner Nino Cutraro has teamed up with Jay Feldman of Feldman Chevrolet to open Mare Mediterranean where Cameron's Steakhouse was at 115 Willits.

Cutraro says in addition to offering North American seafood, they've synced up with two overseas distributors to fly in fresh catch daily from Greece and Sicily. The fresh fish and crustaceans will be on display and customers will choose their dinner and select how it will be prepared: grilled, oven baked, etc. The menu will also have meat dishes like steaks and lamb chops as well as Greek specialties.

"I was looking to do this concept for a long time," said Cutraro this week from Miami. He's in Florida with his chef, showing him first hand the restaurant concepts that inspired Cutraro to open a place like Mare Mediterranean.

"It's going to be probably one of the coolest places in Michigan," he said, adding that the 1,600-square-foot restaurant, which closed as Cameron's in 2019, will be remodeled and he's looking forward to a September opening.

"We're going to put in a lounge, couches and coffee tables where you can relax and come in early for a cocktail, or sit at the bar, stay late ... order dessert or after-dinner drinks," he said. "Where the kitchen is, we're going to change it a little bit to put a big glass wall. It's going to be like an open kitchen but closed in by glass, a big focal point there."

Cutraro and his wife Liz Cutraro have owned their other Birmingham locale, Bella Piatti, 167 Townsend, since 2013. The four-star Italian restaurant — known for hosting actors, athletes and other celebrities when they visit Metro Detroit — welcomed diners throughout the pandemic with swift carryout business and a new heated patio. It's open Tues.-Sat. for carryout or dine in.

