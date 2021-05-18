Pinky's Rooftop reopens in Royal Oak, 2 new restaurant concepts planned for ground floor

It's been a busy, bustling few months at the corner of 11 Mile and Main in downtown Royal Oak where a cluster of eateries from the same restaurant group prepare to open or reopen.

First, Pinky's Rooftop will return to service Wednesday with fun, sweet cocktails — like Pinky's ice pops, a sparkling wine-based drink served with an entire popsicle — and shareable plates that include saganaki, short rib wonton tacos and Nashville chicken sliders.

Restaurateur Adam Merkel has shelved his Diamond Steak and Seafood concept, formerly on the ground floor of Pinky's, and will debut two new restaurants in that space in the next month or so. One is Pearl's Deep Dive, a "casual, yet refined seafood restaurant and lounge." The other is Bohemia, which will have a Mediterranean menu and a funky, colorful vibe.

"The menu will consist of fresh seafood flown in daily, including lobster rolls, oysters and a variety of small to medium-sized sharable plates," said Merkel of Pearl's. "Bohemia will feature made-from-scratch authentic Mediterranean food with a twist in a funky and lively bohemian atmosphere. With Pinky’s Rooftop located on the second floor, guests will have three great dining and drinking destinations on the best corner of downtown Royal Oak.”

Like many restaurants and bars, Merkel's restaurant group is looking for employees, 150 across all properties. Team members hired by June 1 could get a bonus of $500 for hourly employees and $1,000 for salaried managers.

For now, Pinky's Rooftop is running on limited hours — 4-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat. — which are expected to be expanded in the near future. Pinky's is at 100 S. Main, Royal Oak. Call (248) 291-6506 or visit pinkysroyaloak.com.

Restaurant review:Gather the gang at Pinky's Rooftop for a glam nosh

More:Bella Piatti owner to open seafood concept Mare Mediterranean in Birmingham

For subscribers:12 new restaurants opening in Metro Detroit this spring and summer

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens