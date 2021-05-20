Upcoming spirit events, food festivals and more

Dining events

Assumption Greek MiniFest: Get all the flavors of a Greek festival without the crowds. Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and Cultural Center’s Greek MiniFest will offer drive-thru carryout Greek food including chicken kebab, lamb shank, spinch pie or gyro dinners, combination plates and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 28-31. 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. (586) 596-6326 or (586) 779-8071 to order. Visit assumptionfestival.com to view menu or order online during the festival.

Summer Rum Street Party at Detroit City Distillery: Celebrating the return of this limited-edition summer spirit, Detroit City Distillery is hosting an outdoor street party in Eastern Market with DJs and a special menu of craft rum drinks. Summer Rum is available through Labor Day at the distillery and in local bars and liquor stores. Noon-9 p.m. May 30. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. detroitcitydistillery.com.

Warren Food Truck Rally at Warren City Square: Classic cars, live music and a beer and margarita tent are also part of this food truck rally at the Cruisin’ 53 event. 4-8 p.m. June 5. Free admission. 1 City Square, Warren. cityofwarren.org.

Japan Society 24th annual Sake Event: This online panel discussion will feature inside stories from sake-brewers Miho Imada of Imada Sake Brewing, Yuichiro Tanaka of Rihaku Sake Brewing and Brian Polen of Brooklyn Kura. Moderated by sake expert John Gauntner, the Zoom program will be followed by an audience Q & A. 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 9. $15, $12 for Japan Society members, seniors and students. Register at japansociety.org.

Anthony Bourdain tribute dinner at Frame: Detroit chef Nikita Sanches (Rock City Eatery) is preparing a multicourse meal in honor of the late chef, author and television host. Except a globally influenced meal that can be enjoyed on the patio of Frame or inside the restaurant. Multiple seatings June 11-13. Tickets start at $70 per person. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/anthony-bourdain-tribute-dinner.

Vehicle to a Better Future – Cars, Cocktails & Cuisine 2021 at Cleary University: Enjoy food trucks, cocktails, classic cars and more at this annual fundraising event for student scholarships. 6-10 p.m. June 17. $150. 3750 Clearly, Howell. cleary.edu/vehicle.

Bourbon and Cigar Experience at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: This four-course dinner includes a variety of Maker’s Mark bourbons and ends with a make-your-own-cocktail experience using Bavarian Inn’s Private Select bourbon and a Maker’s Mark cigar from Ashes & Ales. 6:30 p.m. June 18. $100. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. bavarianinn.com/events.

Michigan Rib Festival in Lake Orion: Barbecue vendors, drinks, pig races, live music, kids stuff and more. 5-10 p.m. July 1, noon-10 p.m. July 2 and 11 a.m-10 p.m. July 3 and noon-8 p.m. July 4. $5. Canterbury Village, 2369 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. michiganribfest.com.

Detroit Whiskey Festival in Eastern Market: Sip and sample a variety of bourbons and other spirits. 6-10 p.m. July 30. $50-$85. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-75256788079.

Food and dining news

Buddy’s donates big to Capuchin Soup Kitchen: To mark a 45-year partnership, Buddy’s Pizza Tuesday donated $15,000 to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. The donation comes after a April 26 fundraiser when the Detroit-style pizza pioneers donated 20% of all sales through all 19 locations to the Detroit-based nonprofit.

Westborn Market partners with Short’s Brewing: Market Legend is a new collaboration beer between two Michigan companies. A tropical session IPA made by Short’s, the beer will be sold at Westborn locations in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles starting May 24. Visit WestbornMarket.com for locations.

Melody Baetens