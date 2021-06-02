Upcoming dining events and other food news

Food and dining news and events

East Warren Farmers Market: Weekly farmers market with community crafts with Arts and Scraps, fitness classes and other activities and giveaways. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. 16835 E. Warren, Detroit. facebook.com/ewarrenfm.

Metro Detroit Pierogi Party at Royal Oak Farmers Market: This outdoor celebration of Polish food will have 10 concessions with hot food, live polka music, vendors and more. Entry times will be staggered. 3-9 p.m. June 10. $12. West Parking Lot, 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. doyoulovepolishfood.com/metro-detroit-pierogi-party

Variety the Children’s Charity of Detroit dinner and a movie fundraiser: See the new movie from Lin-Manual Miranda and Jon M. Chu “In the Heights” inside with dinner outside from American Coney Island and Como’s pizza. 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 11. $100 per person. 4135 Maple, Bloomfield Township. Purchase tickets at themapletheater.com or at the theater’s box office.

Free entree on Father’s Day at Andiamo: Dad’s meal is free (up to a $20 value) on Father’s Day with the purchase of another entree of greater or equal value. Offer is good for dine-in service at any Andiamo location. 1-9 p.m. June 20. Visit andiamoitalia.com/happenings/show-dad-you-inherited-his-good-taste/ to download voucher and view locations.

Catering for Father’s Day at Stage Deli: Make it easy on Dad this year and get a spread catered from Stage Deli. A barbecue package serves four and includes chicken, smoked brisket, macaroni and cheese, salami baked beans, coleslaw and more for $100. Get a deli tray with corned beef and pastrami, salads and fixings for $85. Order before June 17. 6873 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. thestagedeli.com.

Cook-off contest and pop-up shop at Belle Isle: Organizers are seeking vendors and cook-off competitors for an event 2-7 p.m. June 20. 99 Pleasure Drive, Belle Isle. (313) 585-4537 or (313) 828-9188.

Father of the Year contest at Better Made: Submit a short essay of 150 words or less describing why your dad is a best and send it, along with a photo, to Better Made by June 18. The subject of the winning entry will win a sampler box of Better Made products. Enter at bettermade.com, email info@bettermade.com or mail entry to Better Made Father’s Day Contest, 10148 Gratiot, Detroit, MI 48213.

Dessert Oasis cans coffee: Metro Detroit’s Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters have expanded offerings in to include new Ethiopia Kawo Kamina Snapchilled canned coffee. The 12-ounce cans are available individually or as a six pack online and at its three local cafes. www.docr.coffee.

Buddy’s brings back classic menu items: To celebrate its 75th anniversary this year, Buddy’s Pizza is bringing back classic menu items for a limited time, including the veggie sampler, pasta dishes, the bacon cheddar Robby burger, grilled steak hoagie and drinks like the grande margarita and Long Island iced tea. Select locations only. The pizza company is also adding a new salad to the menu, a chicken tender salad with house-made ranch. Visit buddyspizza.com/classics-menu for details and locations.

“Vegetarian Detroit” drops second season: The second season of the “Vegetarian Detroit” podcast hosted by Jewell Dziendziel is out now with a series of interviews discussing the pandemic and how it relates to the local food system. More info at vegetariandetroit.com.

Melody Baetens