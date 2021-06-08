Detroit chef Max Hardy to compete on new season of 'BBQ Brawl' on Food Network

Iron Chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon return with season 2 of "BBQ Brawl" on the Food Network, and this year's competitor line up includes Detroit's own Maxcel Hardy.

Hardy will be one of 12 "talented and buzzworthy" barbecue stars from around the country who will compete through the 10-episode series, which starts June 14. The 'cue experts will be broken into three teams headed by either Flay, Symon or the Food Network's Eddie Jackson.

While the experts get coaching from their team's food-star lead, they ultimately need to impress a panel of judges that includes barbecue legend and James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott plus "Top Chef" season 14 winner Brooke Williamson (who also won "Tournament of Champions" on Food Network) and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley.

Besides bragging rights for themselves and their captain and the title of "Master of Cue," the winner of "BBQ Brawl," which was filmed at Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas gets to appear across Food Network's digital platforms, becoming its official barbecue expert for a year.

"Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson are Food Network stars with experience in culinary competitions at the highest level, but they have their work cut out for them as they mentor these talented competitors through a fast-paced and highly intense BBQ showdown,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network in a media alert announcing the new season. “The stakes couldn’t be higher as the captains guide their teams to the finish line to earn bragging rights over each other.”

Busy chef Hardy has not one but two restaurants in Detroit, and is working on two more concepts.

He knows barbecue. His main operation is Coop Detroit, which serves Caribbean fusion dishes like jerk ribs and grilled apple curry chicken sausage inside the Detroit Shipping Company food hall in Midtown. Hardy's other restaurant, Jeds Detroit, serves carryout chicken, pizza, burgers and more in the neighborhood near Seven Mile and Dequindre.

The chef, philanthropist and cookbook author, who is known around the country, also a line of dry spices that he sells on his website, chefmaxcelhardy.com.

More:Checking in with prolific chef Max Hardy

More:'Hell's Kitchen' chef from Michigan to cook vegan dinner at Frame in Hazel Park

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

"BBQ Brawl"

9 p.m. June 14

Food Network