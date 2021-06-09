RESTAURANTS + BARS

Father's Day dining and more upcoming food news and events

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Food news and events

Free pizza for Tigers Fans at Saucy Brew Works: A new brewery in Detroit is offering a free, small one-topping pizza to any Detroit Tigers fan who stops in and shows a ticket to any Tigers home game at Comerica Park. Saucy Brew Works, less than a half a mile from the stadium, has more than 20 beers on tap, plus pizza and other shareable food and a coffeehouse. 2671 John R, Detroit. saucybrewworks.com.

Brewpub Saucy Brew Works will give a small, one-topping pizza to any fan with a ticket to a Tigers home game at Comerica Park.

East Warren Farmers Market: Weekly farmers market with community crafts with Arts and Scraps, fitness classes and other activities and giveaways. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. 16835 E. Warren, Detroit. facebook.com/ewarrenfm.

Metro Detroit Pierogi Party at Royal Oak Farmers Market: This outdoor celebration of Polish food will have 10 concessions with hot food, live polka music, vendors and more. Entry times will be staggered. 3-9 p.m. June 10. $12. West Parking Lot, 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. doyoulovepolishfood.com/metro-detroit-pierogi-party

Variety the Children’s Charity of Detroit dinner and a movie fundraiser: See the new movie from Lin-Manual Miranda and Jon M. Chu “In the Heights” inside with dinner outside from American Coney Island and Como’s pizza. 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 11. $100 per person. 4135 Maple, Bloomfield Township. Purchase tickets at themapletheater.com or at the theater’s box office.

Soft opening for Warda Patisserie: A new location for popular cafe and bakery will hold a soft open June 12. The original Warda Patisserie will still operate in Eastern Market out of Trinosophes. The new Midtown cafe is at the Strathmore Apartments, 70 Alexandrine, Detroit. warda-patisserie.square.site

Gin Week at D.Prime: This steakhouse inside MGM Grand Detroit casino is celebrating gin with a week of classic cocktails, gin flights and history on the juniper-based drink. Through June 13. Reservations strongly encouraged. 1777 Third, Detroit. (313) 465-1645. 

Culture in a Bowl pop-up at the Chat Room: Jazz up your afternoon with spicy collard greens, jollof rice, vegan cornbread and sweet plantains from Culture in a Bowl West African pop-up this Juneteenth weekend. 3-7 p.m. June 18-20. 16000 Woodward, Highland Park. cultureinabowl.com.

Lobster Pound returns to Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: Get lobster rolls – hot or cold – and other costal seafood specialties at this Birmingham favorite starting July 7. The special menu, which also has fried chicken, a great burger and seasonal desserts, will be available for dine-in, carryout or local delivery through September. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Hrd.kitchen

“Hell’s Kitchen” contestant Josie Clemens cooks at Frame: Enjoy a multi-course plant-based dinner from current “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” contestant chef Josie Clemens, a vegan chef originally from Macomb. Reserve your table for inside or out. July 9-12. $65 per person, beverages available for additional purchase. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/josie-clemens-hells-kitchen

Father's Day is June 20

Freeentrée on Father’s Day at Andiamo: Dad’s meal is free (up to a $20 value) on Father’s Day with the purchase of another entree of greater or equal value. Offer is good for dine-in service at any Andiamo location. 1-9 p.m. June 20. Visit andiamoitalia.com/happenings/show-dad-you-inherited-his-good-taste/ to download voucher and view locations. 

Catering for Father’s Day at Stage Deli: Make it easy on Dad this year and get a spread catered from Stage Deli. A barbecue package serves four and includes chicken, smoked brisket, macaroni and cheese, salami baked beans, coleslaw and more for $100. Get a deli tray with corned beef and pastrami, salads and fixings for $85. Order before June 17. 6873 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. thestagedeli.com.

The Father's Day bundle from Bakehouse46 has two chocolate chip cookies, two chocolate cupcakes and two whiskey-bacon Rice Krispie treats.

Father’s Day Pack at Bakehouse46: If dad has a sweet tooth, hook him up with a special Father’s Day bundle from Bakehouse46 that includes two chocolate lover cupcakes, two chocolate chip cookies and two whiskey-bacon Rice Krispie treats. The latter are only available in this package. Order in-store or online for pick up. $30. 136 Old Woodward, Birmingham. 205 S. Main, Rochester. Bakehouse46.com

Chili pot pie at Great Lakes Pot Pies: For Father’s Day, this Clawson store is offering a limited-edition chili pot pie with sauteed, seasoned ground beef tucked into a cornmeal crust and topped with sharp cheddar cheese. It’s $12 for a 5-inch and limited to only 400 pies. 809 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. Greatlakespotpies.com

Specials for Father’s Day at Gandy Dancer: Father’s Day weekend the Gandy Dancer is offering parmesan snapper and shrimp with coconut ginger rice and asparagus, lobster and shrimp-stuffed salmon with whipped potatoes and asparagus and an 18-ounce prime rib with shrimp scampi. Specials run June 19-20. 401 Depot, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-0592 or gandydancerrestaurant.com

Father of the Year contest at Better Made: Submit a short essay of 150 words or less describing why your dad is a best and send it, along with a photo, to Better Made by June 18. The subject of the winning entry will win a sampler box of Better Made products. Enter at bettermade.com, email info@bettermade.com or mail entry to Better Made Father’s Day Contest, 10148 Gratiot, Detroit, MI 48213. 

