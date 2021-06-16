Dining calendar: Juneteenth food events and Father's Day dining ideas

Juneteenth Culinary Events

Culture in a Bowl pop-up at the Chat Room: Jazz up your afternoon with spicy collard greens, jollof rice, vegan cornbread and sweet plantains from Culture in a Bowl West African pop-up this Juneteenth weekend. 3-7 p.m. June 18-20. 16000 Woodward, Highland Park. cultureinabowl.com.

Juneteenth Celebration at Oakland Avenue Urban Farm: A fundraiser for the Black Farmer Land Fund, this event includes food from chef Elle Simone Scott, Chef Q. Ibraheem and Fried Chicken and Caviar, plus live music from Mollywop, vendors, youth activities and more. 10 a.m-5 p.m. June 19. Free admission. 9227 Goodwin, Detroit. (313) 649-7756.

View, chew and chat “High on the Hog” at Marygrove Conservancy: Taste the Diaspora and Marygrove Conservancy host a viewing of the Netflix series “High on the Hog,” which explores how African American cuisine changed this country. A limited number of shoebox meals with food from Black-owned food businesses will be available for purchase. Discussion to follow. 7 p.m. June 19. $25 for meals, viewing and discussion are free. Marygrove College – Madame Cadillac Building, 8425 W. McNichols, Detroit. Register at https://bit.ly/3xhpL2N.

Summer Solstice Party and Juneteenth Celebration at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge: Enjoy the debut of the summer cocktail menu, including the “Jubilee” a new beverage crafted by award-winning bartender Melanie Mack, featuring Anteel Coconut Lime Blanco Tequila. Tunes by DJs Justin Walker and Cuvée. 7 p.m. June 19. No cover. 4209 Coolidge, Royal Oak. Bowlerodetroit.com.

Father's Day is June 20

Weekend Summer Steakhouse at Frame: Chef Michael Barrera offers old-school dining inside and on the patio at Frame with a multi-course menu with choice of filet mignon or seared prime rib plus Caesar salad, garlic citrus broccolini, loaded marble potatoes and strawberry shortcake. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 18-19 and 4 and 7 p.m. June 20. $70-$75 per person plus tax, fees and drinks. 23838 John R #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village: Let dad choose from a huge selection of food trucks at this recurring family-friendly event that also has beer, wine and cocktails, shopping and music. 11 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. June 19-20. $5 admission per person, plus $5 parking. Military, veterans and kids 4 and younger get in free. 2359 Joslyn, Lake Orion. Michiganmeganfoodtruckrally.com.

Free entree on Father’s Day at Andiamo: Dad’s meal is free (up to a $20 value) on Father’s Day with the purchase of another entree of greater or equal value. Offer is good for dine-in service at any Andiamo location. 1-9 p.m. June 20. Visit andiamoitalia.com/happenings/show-dad-you-inherited-his-good-taste to download voucher and view locations.

Father’s Day Pack at Bakehouse46: If Dad has a sweet tooth, hook him up with a special Father’s Day bundle from Bakehouse46 that includes two chocolate lover cupcakes, two chocolate chip cookies and two whiskey-bacon Rice Krispie treats. The latter are only available in this package. Order in-store or online for pickup. $30. 136 Old Woodward, Birmingham. 205 S. Main, Rochester. Bakehouse46.com.

Chili pot pie at Great Lakes Pot Pies: For Father’s Day, this Clawson store is offering a limited-edition chili pot pie with sauteed, seasoned ground beef tucked into a cornmeal crust and topped with sharp cheddar cheese. It’s $12 for a 5-inch and limited to only 400 pies. 809 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. Greatlakespotpies.com.

Specials for Father’s Day at Gandy Dancer: On Father’s Day weekend, the Gandy Dancer is offering Parmesan snapper and shrimp with coconut ginger rice and asparagus, lobster and shrimp-stuffed salmon with whipped potatoes and asparagus and an 18-ounce prime rib with shrimp scampi. Specials run June 19-20. 401 Depot, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-0592 or gandydancerrestaurant.com.

Father of the Year contest at Better Made: Submit a short essay of 150 words or less describing why your dad is best and send it, along with a photo, to Better Made by June 18. The subject of the winning entry will win a sampler box of Better Made products. Enter at bettermade.com, email info@bettermade.com or mail entry to Better Made Father’s Day Contest, 10148 Gratiot, Detroit, MI 48213.

Melody Baetens