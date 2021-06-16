Good Vibes Lounge celebrates one-year anniversary with a Juneteenth party Saturday

A new Detroit hangout has much to celebrate this weekend. Along with a Juneteenth party this Saturday, Good Vibes Lounge in East English Village is also marking its first full year of business.

The neighborhood bar and restaurant opened last June and was able to survive the pandemic by adjusting the business model and focusing on carryout food and cocktails, says owner Portia Powell.

“As a brand new business that wasn’t yet operating, I didn’t qualify for many of the resources available. However, I was officially able to open the doors on Juneteenth," she said in a media release about the one-year anniversary. "What has helped us to survive during the pandemic is planning and being able to constantly adjust and alter our business model. During the second shutdown, we pivoted and focused more on food and to-go drinks.”

Good Vibes serves elevated pub grub like the salmon BLT, lobster burger, sliders, a catfish sandwich and whole deep-fried wings with signature Hennessey sauce. There’s also a happy hour 3-6 p.m. weekdays with drink specials and $6 snacks like turkey and Swiss egg rolls, Buffalo cauliflower and deep-friend jumbo shrimp.

The party turns way up on the weekends with themed brunches: an R&B brunch on Saturday and Trap Brunch on Sundays. Both events have DJ spinning the music to match the vibe, and advance tickets through Eventbrite.com are required.

Saturday's Juneteenth celebration will be 3 p.m-midnight on the restaurant's back patio with drink samples, giveaways, a DJ and a photo booth.

Good Vibes Lounge, 16801 Harper in Detroit, is open noon-midnight Tues.-Thurs., noon-2 a.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat. and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 499-8127 or visit gvlounge.com for more information. Follow the bar on Instagram @goodvibeslounge or on Facebook, facebook.com/GoodVibesDetroit.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens