Royal Oak's Edo Ramen celebrates four years with new Sunday brunch service

Royal Oak restaurant Edo Ramen has been serving ramen, sushi and other pan-Asian delights since opening four years go.

Besides offering a large menu with everything from poke bowls to yakisoba to Filipino pancit, Edo has also held music and art shows and created an outdoor patio that seats about 60 diners. On Sunday they'll add brunch service for the first time, too.

"We're just trying to reinvent ourselves," said Edo Ramen co-owner Greg Vartanian. "Just trying to do different things and trying to make people happy with food."

Vartanian, who owns the restaurant with well-traveled chef Eddie Bautista — he's lived in the Philippines, Hawaii and Japan — says the brunch menu will feature fried chicken and ube waffles (made with purple yams), Spam hash and crab cake Benedicts. They'll also serve a Bloody Mary cocktail garnished with sushi rolls.

Besides the new Sunday brunch service, Edo Ramen is celebrating its four-year anniversary this summer with drink specials and more live music and art at the restaurant.

On June 24, they'll host an exhibit by mixed-media artist Debbie Sipes. Detroit musician Marcie Bolen will DJ to set the mood. For Motown fans, photographer Omar Newman will have an exhibit June 25. Next month, hear live music from Bobby East and James Wailin the evening of July 16.

Vartanian said he's excited for things to go "back to normal" and to start hosting more live music and art at the restaurant.

"It’s been tough," he said of the pandemic. "We’re still here and we’re not going anywhere. We’re having fun with the outside seating and the art shows and the live music. We want to give back to artists."

Edo Ramen House and Sushi Lounge, 4313 W. 13 Mile in Royal Oak, is open daily for dinner, and will start serving Sunday brunch this week from noon-3 p.m. Call (248) 556-5775 or visit edoramenhouse.com for more information.

