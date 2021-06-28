Rosie O'Grady's in Ferndale closes, new concept to be announced

Sunday was the final day of service for a longtime staple of downtown Ferndale, Rosie O'Grady's bar and restaurant.

A post on social media Saturday alerted customers to the closing, apologized for the short notice and cited "ongoing staffing shortages." The statement also hinted that a new concept would come soon to that space.

"We can’t say enough about this great community of ours. We appreciate the people that have graced us with their patronage," reads the Facebook post. "We're sorry for such short notice it's mostly due in part to ongoing staffing shortages. So if you decide to come out or order carryout please be patient with us.

We are hard at work reimaging the corner of 9 (Mile) and Allen so please stay tuned."

Rosie O'Grady's pub is part of restaurateur Brian Kramer's Hometown Restaurant Group, which also oversees One Eyed Betty's and Pop's for Italian, also in downtown Ferndale on or near Nine Mile west of Woodward. No one at the restaurant group or any of the businesses could be reached Monday for comment.

In April, owners of two other restaurants on that block — Antihero and Public House, both still temporarily closed — confirmed they had sold the businesses to Brian Kramer's Kramer Restaurant Group, which appears to be rebranded as Hometown Restaurant Group.

At the start of the year, One Eyed Betty's temporarily closed for renovations and was promoting a pop-up menu at Rosie's while Betty's was getting a new patio and other updates, which is still ongoing.

The original Ferndale Rosie's was, for a few decades, on W. Troy where One Eyed Betty's is now, and moved to the Nine Mile location in 2009. Sterling Heights, Southgate and Chesterfield Township were once home to other Rosie O'Grady's locations but have since closed.

