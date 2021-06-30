RESTAURANTS + BARS

Dining calendar: Lobster madness is back at Mudgie's, Hazel's

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments
Hazel, Ravines and Downtown's Lobster Pound menu returns this month.

Dining calendar

Hazel’s Lobster Pound at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: A lobster takeover of the menu at this bright and popular Birmingham restaurant, the Lobster Pound starts July 7 and runs through Sept. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Hrd.kitchen for reservations. 

Lobster Month at Mudgie’s Deli: This Corktown restaurant has grown its popular lobster roll week from a days-long event to most of July. Fresh lobster is flown in daily for their famous lobster roll sandwiches. July 6-31. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. Order at mudgiesdeli.com.

Sunday Brunch Market at Valade Park: Enjoy a variety of brunch items from Smokey G’s Steakhouse and Geisha Girl Sushi, plus explore local makers and vendors. Noon-4 p.m. Sundays July 11-Sept. 24. 2670 Atwater, Detroit. askjennyfer.com/events.

Wednesday Wine Dinner at the Whitney: Enjoy the beautiful garden of this historic mansion-turned-restaurant for the Whitney’s weekly five-course wine dinners, which start with champagne and include four wines designed to pair with the food. Dinners move inside in the case of  inclement weather. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A vegan wine dinner will be held July 28. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. Book in advance at thewhitney.com/events

Tinned Fish 101 virtual Zingerman’s class: Learn more about a secret pantry weapon: portable, easy-to-store tinned fish. Enjoy the virtual class on its own or add a tasting kit that serves 2-4 people with tinned fish and a Zingerman’s Bakehouse baguette. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $15-$50. Sign up at zingermansdeli.com/event/tinned-fish-101.

Brew, Brats and Bands at Preservation Park: This beer-tasting event is a fundraiser for the Canton Historical Society. Admission includes 7 beer samples, brats and a keepsake mug. This annual event is typically held at the Cady-Boyer Barn, which was recently destroyed by a fire. Tickets go on sale Monday. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 11. $30 in advance, $40 at the door, $10 for designated drivers. 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. (734) 394-5314. Beerfests.com

Detroit Pistons collaborate with Custard Co.: The Detroit Pistons basketball team and Dearborn sweet shop the Custard Co. have teamed up to offer the “Pistons Loaded Cone” a red, white and blue cone with vanilla custard, blue and red cookie crumbs and is stuffed with blueberry filling. Find it at the Custard Co. daily, 2801 Monroe, Dearborn. (313) 274-1750.  

View Comments