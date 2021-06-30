Dining calendar: Lobster madness is back at Mudgie's, Hazel's

Dining calendar

Hazel’s Lobster Pound at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: A lobster takeover of the menu at this bright and popular Birmingham restaurant, the Lobster Pound starts July 7 and runs through Sept. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Hrd.kitchen for reservations.

Lobster Month at Mudgie’s Deli: This Corktown restaurant has grown its popular lobster roll week from a days-long event to most of July. Fresh lobster is flown in daily for their famous lobster roll sandwiches. July 6-31. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. Order at mudgiesdeli.com.

Sunday Brunch Market at Valade Park: Enjoy a variety of brunch items from Smokey G’s Steakhouse and Geisha Girl Sushi, plus explore local makers and vendors. Noon-4 p.m. Sundays July 11-Sept. 24. 2670 Atwater, Detroit. askjennyfer.com/events.

Wednesday Wine Dinner at the Whitney: Enjoy the beautiful garden of this historic mansion-turned-restaurant for the Whitney’s weekly five-course wine dinners, which start with champagne and include four wines designed to pair with the food. Dinners move inside in the case of inclement weather. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A vegan wine dinner will be held July 28. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. Book in advance at thewhitney.com/events.

Tinned Fish 101 virtual Zingerman’s class: Learn more about a secret pantry weapon: portable, easy-to-store tinned fish. Enjoy the virtual class on its own or add a tasting kit that serves 2-4 people with tinned fish and a Zingerman’s Bakehouse baguette. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $15-$50. Sign up at zingermansdeli.com/event/tinned-fish-101.

Brew, Brats and Bands at Preservation Park: This beer-tasting event is a fundraiser for the Canton Historical Society. Admission includes 7 beer samples, brats and a keepsake mug. This annual event is typically held at the Cady-Boyer Barn, which was recently destroyed by a fire. Tickets go on sale Monday. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 11. $30 in advance, $40 at the door, $10 for designated drivers. 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. (734) 394-5314. Beerfests.com.

Detroit Pistons collaborate with Custard Co.: The Detroit Pistons basketball team and Dearborn sweet shop the Custard Co. have teamed up to offer the “Pistons Loaded Cone” a red, white and blue cone with vanilla custard, blue and red cookie crumbs and is stuffed with blueberry filling. Find it at the Custard Co. daily, 2801 Monroe, Dearborn. (313) 274-1750.