Mister Dips burger joint, Milk & Froth ice cream shop debut in downtown Detroit this week

Two new food businesses are opening in downtown Detroit in the next few days, just in time for summer fun in the city.

The first is Mister Dips, a retro burger and ice cream restaurant debuting Thursday in Parker's Alley, behind the Siren Hotel. This is a concept from NoHo Hospitality and chef Andrew Carmellini, who also owns and operates San Morello Italian restaurant and the Brakeman beer hall in the same area. Carmellini also has a Mister Dips location in Seaport, New York, and an Airstream trailer version in Brooklyn.

Mister Dips, at 19 E. Grand River, will serve griddle burgers, fries, shakes and soft-serve ice cream dipped in a variety of flavors. Visit misterdips.com to view the menu.

More sweet treats will join the downtown food scene Monday when Milk & Froth opens a store in the Buhl Building at 535 Griswold.

Founders Alexis Matteson and Deion Cao will serve high-quality, small-batch ice cream in both traditional dairy and vegan varieties. The business started as an ice cream truck three summers ago. Matteson says they’re excited to serve their growing following with a brick-and-mortar shop.

“The No. 1 question our customers have been asking is how they can get our ice cream year-round, so we are very happy to finally meet that need with our new storefront,” he said in a media alert from Bedrock, which owns this historic Buhl Building.

Expect flavors like honeycomb, butterscotch brownie, butter pecan, matcha pistachio, salted caramel, peppermint patty and other mouthwatering creations.

Starting Monday, Milk & Froth will be open noon-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and 1-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Follow them on Instagram at @milkandfrothicecream or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/MilkandFrothIceCream.

