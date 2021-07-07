Michael Symon's Roast reopens, plus more food and dining news and events

Food and dining news and events

Roast is back: Michael Symon's Roast, the signature restaurant at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, recently welcomed guests back to the dining room. Aside from a few months last fall, the upscale destination had been closed since March 2020. Award-winning bartender Travis Fourmont has returned and has brought back some classic cocktails on the Roast menu from the early days of the restaurant, which opened in 2008. Executive chef Kirk Whittmore and sous chef Kelsey McBride are celebrating the reopening by returning the Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with house pork sausage to the menu. Roast is open Tues.-Sat. for dinner. 1128 Washington, Detroit. (313) 961-2500. roastdetroit.com.

Tony Roko art series helps local restaurants: Detroit visual artist Tony Roko is helping some of his favorite restaurants and bartenders with an ongoing series featuring 10 paintings located in Detroit area businesses. Paintings are hung in restaurants like Grey Ghost, SheWolf, Apparatus Room and Karl’s with a QR code next to the piece. Customers can scan the code and it will take them to a website where they can purchase a print of the collection, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the restaurant. Visit artofroko.com to learn more or to purchase.

Sip and Stroll at Wyandotte Street Fair: A new attraction of the 60th annual Wyandotte Street Fair is a “sip and stroll” social district that allows the expected 200,000 visitors to enjoy food and adult beverages within defined boundaries. Besides bars and restaurants in the social district, the street fair also has food vendors, art and activities for kids. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sat. Downtown Wyandotte. wyandotte.net.

Vets with Nets at Detroit Beach Boat Club: More than 300 veterans will head out on volunteers' boats to Lake Erie to see who can reel in the biggest catch. The public can enjoy the rewards afterward with a walleye fish fry. The main event also has a dunk tank, live music, pig roast, gun raffle and free haircuts and beard trims for veterans courtesy of Main Street Salon. 2-11 p.m. Sat. $12 for a fish dinner. 3028 Harborview, Monroe. vetswithnets.org.

Growing Steve’s Mediterranean Chef has new look: Producer of hummus, tabouli, garlic sauce, grape leaves and spinach and feta pie, Steve’s Mediterranean Chef recently debuted a new look. The growing Madison Heights-based business has seen sevenfold growth over the past 8 years, since being purchased in 2013. Originally in 40 stores, Steve’s is now sold in 250 stores including Kroger, Meijer, Nino Salvaggio, Johnny Pomadoro’s, Papa Joe’s Market, Holiday Market and Westborn Market. stevesmediterranean.com.