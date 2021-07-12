Little Caesars tests plant-based pepperoni in select markets, including Detroit

Vegetarians can enjoy the flavor of pepperoni on a Little Caesars pizza with the test launch of Planteroni Pizza made with plant-based pepperoni.

Available Monday at Little Caesars locations throughout Metro Detroit — along with other test cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland and San Francisco — the vegetarian-friendly pies use Field Roast, a non-GMO, plant-based pepperoni made with pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika.

The Michigan-based pizza company says it’s the first pepperoni alternative to be made with pea protein instead of soy. Chief marketing officer Jeff Klein says “you need to taste it to believe it.”

“We want our customers to set aside their preconceived notions about plant-based meat because this product is really going to surprise them,” he said in a media alert about the test rollout.

The Planteroni Pizza will run $8.49 and an order of Slices-N-Sticks with half Planteroni Pizza and half cheese breadsticks will be $8. Customers can also choose the plant-based pepperoni as a topping for custom pizza orders.

In other plant-based food news, last week Detroit Wing Co. introduced Pretendies, a plant-based chicken tender at select locations.

Available for a limited time, the vegan snacks are a Beyond Meat product, contain 14 grams of protein per serving and are made without GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol.

Pretendies are sold at 10 Detroit Wing Co. locations in threes, fives or as a 10-piece and can be tossed in any of the Michigan-based company’s 19 signature sauces. Visit detroitwingco.com to find a location.

