Anteel Tequila releases Blood Orange Blanco, plus more food news and events

Food and dining news

Michigan tequila maker Anteel releases Blood Orange Blanco: Just in time for National Tequila Day on July 24, Michigan-based spirit maker Anteel Tequila has debuted a limited-edition new flavor, Blood Orange Blanco. Made in Mexico with Tarocco blood oranges, the all-natural spirit is available at select retailers in Michigan, and mainly in the Metro Detroit area. anteeltequila.com.

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day raises $10,500: The first National Detroit-Style Pizza Day on June 23 was an opportunity for Buddy’s Pizza and other Detroit-style pizzerias around the country to raise funds for nonprofits working with hunger and homelessness. Together they were able to donate $10,500, including $7,500 that Buddy’s donated to its community partners: Community Housing Network, Haven House and Housing Resources Inc.

Spicy Summer line up at Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery: The longstanding Redford Township bakery has launched a line of new products with some heat. Try the jalapeno popper hand pie, ghost pepper beef curry pie, Mexican-style hot chocolate traybake with cinnamon, cayenne pepper and other spices or the raspberry habanero jam, made with only raspberries, habanero peppers and cane sugar. Order online for pickup or delivery. 25566 Five Mile, Redford. ackroydsbakery.com.

Food and drink events

Festa Italiana at Freedom Hill County Park: Celebrate all things Italy including Italian cuisine and beer and wine, plus family-friendly activities and live music. 6-11 p.m. Fri. noon-11 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. Free admission, $10 parking. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heiths. iaccm.net.

Beer Tasting Cruise on Detroit Princess: Float up and down the Detroit River on this multi-story river boat while sampling seasonal craft beers, hard cider and more. Tickets include 15 drink samples and a buffet meal with carved prime rib. 6-10 p.m. July 23. $87. 131 Atwater, Detroit. (517) 627-2154 or (877) 338-2628 detroitprincess.com.

Japanese and Vietnamese Mash-Up dinner at Frame: Chef Tony Vu of Good Bowl in Traverse City and MaMang at the Flint Farmers Market and San Francisco chef Tim Archuleta are teaming up for a multi-course Japanese and Vietnamese fusion dinner. Wine pairings and cocktails available for add-ons. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14. $70 per person plus. Seating available indoors and out. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/tony-vu.

Cider Dayze Festival at Blake’s Farm: Sample hard cider, beer and wine and play lawn games, enjoy live music and eat. Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and noon-5 p.m. Aug. 29. $40-$35 in advance. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. hblakefarms.com.

Melody Baetens