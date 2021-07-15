Good Cakes and Bakes, Ivy Kitchen are James Beard Foundation's BIPOC Fund Grant recipients

A Detroit bakery and an eastside restaurant and lounge are two recipients of a nationwide initiative to support Black-owned food businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Good Cakes and Bakes on the Avenue of Fashion and Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails in East Village each recieved $15,000 from the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans.

The women-owned Detroit businesses are two of 37 recipients of the grant nationwide, and the only awardees from Michigan.

"The grant has a huge positive impact on Ivy," said owner Nya Marshall. She opened the East Village restaurant in December 2019 at 9215 E. Jefferson and barely had time to gain momentum before she had to close the dining room in March 2020. She said the grant "helped us maintain and keep our doors open during the pandemic."

Good Cakes and Bakes is an organic bakery at 19363 Livernois that specializes in pound cakes, cupcakes, cookies, muffins and soups. Opened in 2013, the bakery has been featured on the Today Show, Food Network and the OWN Network.

Co-owner April Anderson has worked with the James Beard Foundation in the past. In 2018 she was one of 15 professionals invited to attend its Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change.

Visit jamesbeard.org/investment-fund to learn more about the fund, to donate or sign up to be notified about the next round of funding.

