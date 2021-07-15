Grand Trunk Pub reopens July 31 after renovations with an all-day brunch

Grand Trunk Pub on Woodward near East Congress will reopen July 31 after being closed for a year and a half. The historic watering hole has gotten a facelift with a new bar and hand-painted detailing of the vintage architecture.

The menu will include a lot of Michigan craft beer, as always, plus old favorites like the GTP Reuben. The pub sent a media alert Thursday promoting a new “brunch all day” menu as well.

Owner Timothy Tharp and his team are inviting customers to get a sneak peek at the menu and renovations with ticketed VIP preview seating July 23-25. Tharp also owns the nearby Checker Bar and the Whiskey Parlor above Grand Trunk, which is currently temporarily closed for its own renovations.

Visit www.gtpdetroit.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets to one of the VIP preview events, which start at $25 per person.

Grand Trunk Pub, 612 Woodward, was once a ticket station for the Grand Trunk Railroad. Throughout the 20th century it operated as a bar under various names including Metropole Bar & Beer Garden and Foran's Irish Pub. It became Grand Trunk in 2008.

Starting July 31, Grand Trunk Pub's hours will be 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sun. Hours will extend once more staff is in place.

