Dining calendar: Craft beer events, guest chefs, pop-ups and more

Upcoming food and beverage events

Beer Tasting Cruise on Detroit Princess: Float up and down the Detroit River on this multi-story river boat while sampling seasonal craft beers, hard cider and more. Tickets include 15 drink samples and a buffet meal with carved craved prime rib. 6-10 p.m. Fri. $87. 131 Atwater, Detroit. (517) 627-2154 or (877) 338-2628 detroitprincess.com.

Detroit Phoney Coney at Beer Exchange: The Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up has teamed up with Foot Locker for a special event to celebrate Detroit’s birthday. For one afternoon only, they’ll serve their versions of Detroit staples like the fish dogs, hot dogs, sweet potato and lamb chili fries, Greek salad with collard greens and more. Noon-4 p.m. Sat. 1260 Washington, Detroit.

Motor City Brew Tours Detroit Beer History walking tour: Learn about the city’s brewing history around Eastern Market and enjoy a pint from Eastern Market Brewing. The guided tour is hosted by Stephen Johnson, author of “Detroit Beer – A History of Brewing in the Motor City.” 12:30 p.m. Sat., 6:30 p.m. July 30 and 12:30 p.m. July 31. $30. Eastern Market, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

JEDs Detroit celebrates National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 with 50 cent wings from JEDs Detroit. The Southern-style wings come with your choice of house sauces like Asian Love, Jerk Mango, Habanero BBQ and Buffalo. 1648 E. Seven Mile, Detroit. (313) 305-7737.

Kola Lounge brings back live music: This Farmington Hills African and Caribbean restaurant and lounge is bringing back live music programming, starting with reggae and dancehall artist Mr. Vegas from Jamaica. The show is hosted by Sophia Chue. 8 p.m. July 30. $25. 32523 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills. facebook.com/kolalounge.

Japanese and Vietnamese Mash-Up dinner at Frame: Chef Tony Vu of Good Bowl in Traverse City and MaMang at the Flint Farmers Market and San Francisco chef Tim Archuleta are teaming up for a multi-course Japanese and Vietnamese fusion dinner. Wine pairings and cocktails available for add-ons. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14. $70 per person plus. Seating available indoors and out. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/tony-vu.

Cider Dayze Festival at Blake’s Farm: Sample hard cider, beer and wine and play lawn games, enjoy live music and eat. Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and noon-5 p.m. Aug. 29. $40-$35 in advance. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakefarms.com.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival in Eastern Market: The Michigan Brewers Guild’s annual fall event is a great way to sample many of the state’s craft beers, hard ciders and more. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 23. $50 in advance, $60 at the gate. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Eastern Market, Detroit. https://www.mibeer.com/Events/detroit-fall-beer-festival.

Melody Baetens