Iridescence restaurant at the top of MotorCity Casino is now an event space with a view

Considered to have one of the best views in the city, Iridescence at the top of MotorCity Casino Hotel is no longer a fine dining restaurant. Instead, the space is now part of a sky-high banquet and private event facility that also includes the former nightclub Amnesia.

The casino management says the change is in response customers' requests for more distinctive places to hold weddings, showers and other celebrations.

"We saw the opportunity to fill that need with Iridescence," said general manager John Policicchio in a statement. "With its beautiful ambience, breathtaking views of the Detroit skyline, adjacent banquet venue and truly world-class food and service, we believe we’ve created a spectacular event space in Detroit. The feedback on events in this space has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to helping our customers create unforgettable memories for years to come."

The name Iridescence goes back to 2000 when MotorCity Casino debuted, but the restaurant has gone through a few major concept changes. Most notably, in 2008 it moved up to the 16th floor where its 40-foot floor-to-ceiling windows give an almost panoramic view, including downtown Detroit, Canada and Corktown.

Other features included an open kitchen, spherical glass light fixtures and white décor. A stunning, glass-enclosed wine rack that protects bottles from UV rays as well as rotates them will remain as part of the event space.

The final dining service at Iridescence was in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Currently the casino has a number of casual eateries open to gamblers, including a Little Caesars, the Lodge Diner, Grand River Deli & Burgers and a coffee shop with baked goods. The Assembly Line buffet is expected to reopen in the near future.

The casino's 1,500-seat live music and entertainment theater, the Sound Board, is reopening Aug. 15 with Matt Fraser, a television physic from the reality show "Meet the Frasers."

