New Piston Cade Cunningham teams up with Folk Detroit to promote vegan breakfast sandwich

Starting Wednesday, Detroit restaurant and cafe Folk will start selling the "Cade Stack," a plant-based breakfast sandwich named for NBA first-round draft pick Cade Cunningham, who will play point guard for the Detroit Pistons this season.

The $10 sandwich is made with JUST Egg, a plant-based egg brand, plus vegan cheese, bell peppers, onions, basil, rosemary potato and tempeh. The 6-foot, 8-inch Texas native and vegan is a brand ambassador for JUST Egg, which is an animal-free, cholesterol-free product made with protein-rich mung beans.

"We're excited to be offering this delicious, all plant based item, in collaboration with JUST Egg and Cade Cunningham, an ambassador of JUST Egg and himself an active advocate of plant-based diet," said Folk owner Rohani Foulkes.

The limited-edition sandwich collaboration with Cunningham isn't the only good news for Folk this summer. The Corktown cafe, restaurant and neighborhood market was recently named one of "50 Wine Restaurants We Love" by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

This weekend, Folk's new vintage catering camper, Nomadic Folk, will pop up on the patio of FilmLab in Hamtramck from 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to sell cheese, charcuterie and sweets. There will also be live music as part of this weekend's Hamtramck Music Festival. Look for Nomadic Folk at other fairs, festivals and markets this year, and it's also available for private rental.

Folk is located at 1701 Trumbull in Detroit. Call (313) 742-2672 and or view the menu and order online at folkdetroit.com.

