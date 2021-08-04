33 Michigan restaurants earn accolades from Wine Spectator

More than 30 Michigan restaurants received Restaurant Awards from Wine Spectator this summer.

The awards honor the best restaurants for wine from all over the globe. The 2021 program recognized nearly 3,000 businesses from all 50 states and more than 72 countries.

The accolades come in three tiers: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the top tier, Grand Award Winner. Thirty-three Michigan businesses were awarded in the first two categories.

Best of Award of Excellence winners in Metro Detroit include Prime + Proper and Vertical in downtown Detroit, Toasted Oak Grill and Market in Novi, Blue Llama Jazz Club and the Earle in Ann Arbor, the Capital Grille in Troy and the Rugby Grill in Birmingham.

Elsewhere in Michigan the State Room in East Lansing, Butch's Dry Dock in Holland, Nibi at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek and Noto's Old World Italian Dining and Reserve Wine & Food in Grand Rapids were also given the Best of Award of Excellence.

Streetside Seafood in Birmingham, the Rattlesnake Club in Detroit and Cantoro Trattoria — among others across the state — were given the Award of Excellence.

View all the winners at winespectator.com/restaurants.

In other wine-related news Folk Detroit, a popular cafe, wine bar and market in Corktown, was recently named one of "50 Wine Restaurants We Love" by Wine Enthusiast magazine. It was the only Michigan business on the list.

