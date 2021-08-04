Food news and events: Pierogi festival, taco fest and more

Upcoming dining and beverage events

40th anniversary Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival: Enjoy Polish cuisine, a beer tent, vendors, bake sale, church gift shop, a 50/50 raffle and live music from favorites like the Polish Muslims, Kielbasa Kings and more. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 13, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 15. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-6659. Motherofdivinemercy.org.

Michigan Taco Fest at Springfield Oaks County Park: Along with tacos, this outdoor festival has Mariachi bands, a hot pepper-eating contest, wrestling, monster truck rides, lawn games, a kids’ zone and a contest for to crown the cutest Chihuahua. 4-9 p.m. Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 14, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 15. $7 in advance, $5 parking. 12451 Andersonville, Davisburg. michigantacofest.com.

Assumption Greek Minifest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and Cultural Center: Instead of the traditional Greek festival this year, this local church will host a drive-thru carryout special with Greek favorites like spinach pie, pastitsio, lamb, chicken kebab and more. There’s also a raffle for cash and prizes. Aug. 19-22. 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. (586) 779-6111. Assumptionfestival.com.

Pesca pop-up by NOODL at Spot Lite: The six-course seafood pop-up dinner from Steven Reaume’s NOODL features wine parings from Carmela Specialty Foods & Fine Wines. There will also be a DJ spinning jazz on vinyl. 5 p.m. Aug. 21. $50 per person. 2905 Beaufait, Detroit. View menu and buy tickets at thedetroitilove.com/pesca.

Madison Heights Restaurant Week: A celebration of the diverse cuisine throughout this Oakland County suburb, Madison Heights Restaurant Week returns with dine-in and carryout specials at participating restaurants Sept. 19-24. Restaurants can apply to be involved through Aug. 13. Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

Food and drink news

Topey’s Kitchen now open: Detroit has a new Caribbean-American restaurant with the opening of Topey’s Kitchen last week. The family-owned restaurant serves Caribbean and American soul dishes. 14621 Fenkell, Detroit. (313) 837-3737. Topeyskitchen.com.

Blake’s re-releases Caramel Apple Hard Cider: Back for a limited time, Blake’s Hard Cider’s Caramel Apple Hard Cider will hit store shelves on Aug. 9. The semi-sweet cider made with green apples was a top seller for the company in 2020. As part of the brand’s Kinder Cider effort, proceeds will help raise awareness for social and environmental issues. Carhartt will match funds raised and Blake’s will also donate 50 fruit trees to Keep Growing Detroit. blakeshardcider.com.

New line for D’Vine Cookies: Ferndale-based D’Vine Cookies has announced a new line of “ultra-premium” cookies called D’Luxe. Starting at $14, the gourmet packages include flavors like dark chocolate dream, coffee con leche, ruby chocolate macadamia, killer bee honey nut and cherry amaretto. The online company also sells traditional cookies and varieties that are vegan, gluten-free or keto-friendly. divinecookies.com.

Melody Baetens