Union Assembly, the downtown Detroit restaurant from Union Joints, may open next month

The latest business from Union Joints – the restaurant group that includes Clarkston Union, Vinsetta Garage and others – will be Union Assembly across from Comerica Park on Woodward.

The two-story restaurant in the Little Caesars world headquarters building is aiming for a September opening, dependent on staffing. Well-traveled chef Mara Jaffe is already on board along with chef de cuisine Philip Vernier. Both are returning to Michigan after working in kitchens around the country.

Union Assembly is expected to serve comfort food similar to the other Union Joints restaurants, including gourmet macaroni and cheese and a full bar program that includes canned cocktails.

Designed by co-owner Ann Stevenson, Union Assembly has a variety of moods from cozy nooks to large private dining areas. There are 350 seats inside and 150 out, with a street side patio and a second-floor lounge with indoor and outdoor bar and a three-season terrace that overlooks Comerica Park.

A job fair is being held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 7-9 for all positions at the restaurant, 2131 Woodward and online at joinjoints.com.

