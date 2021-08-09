Andiamo owner revives Bronze Door name in Grosse Pointe Farms

A familiar name in dining from decades ago is getting a second life as the upscale Bronze Door bar and restaurant opens in Grosse Pointe Farms.

A project from the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group and businessman Anthony Soave, this restaurant at 123 Kercheval was most recently the Hill Seafood & Chop House, but has had many other names throughout the past 90 years or so. In the 1960s up until the early 1980s the Bronze Door was at this address. It was a popular Grosse Pointe destination for anniversaries, proms and other special occasions and known for having waiters in black-tie and gold-tasseled menus.

The remodeled, 90-seat modern Bronze Door, which also has a banquet area, has a bar program with craft cocktails, wines by the glass and bottles, plus a small beer selection.

House specialties are beef stroganoff, Alaskan halibut, chicken cutlet Milanese and more, plus a $16 gourmet burger and steaks and chops like a Berkshire pork porterhouse and “old-fashioned lamb chops.” More throwback dishes include escargots, French onion soup and crab Louis.

“We are proud to bring the Bronze Door to the Grosse Pointe community," said restaurateur Joe Vicari in a media alert about the opening. "With respect to the name and traditions, the additional sophisticated vibe along with the of exceptional food and drink options is something the Grosse Pointe community will enjoy."

The Bronze Door, 123 Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Farms is open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Closed Sundays, just as the original was for many years. View the menu, make a reservation or apply for a job at bronzedoorgp.com. Call (313) 886-8101.

