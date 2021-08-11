Dining and food news: New restaurants, pop-ups, food fests and more

Restaurant news

Toria opens in Northville: A new European-style café, bar and bistro, Toria is set to open Tuesday in downtown Northville. Owners Alicia and Ryan Racine also own Adorn Fine Flowers and Sugar Lu’s candy shop nearby. Starting next week Toria will be open for dinner Tues.-Fri., brunch and dinner Saturdays and brunch Sundays. 115 E. Main, Northville. (248) 344-9121. torianorthville.com.

Blake’s Backyard completes renovation: Owned and operated by Blake’s Farm, the Altmont Garden Center has been transformed into Blake’s Backyard after a $1 million redevelopment. The multi-purpose retail and entertainment venue has a taproom serving food and drink inside and out, a fresh market, retail store with farm-fresh products and a greenhouse and nursery. It’s open daily at 8 a.m 5600 Van Dyke, Altmont. Blakefarms.com.

New baos at Zao Jun: In celebration of National Bao Bun Day Aug. 22, Zao Jun pan-Asian restaurant is rolling out a menu of specialty baos. Look for made-from-scratch bao buns stuffed with fried chicken, hot chicken, pork belly and braised short rib starting on Aug. 22. They’re served two per order for $4-$6. 6608 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 949-9999. Zaojunnewasian.com.

Bronze Door now open: A project from the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group and businessman Anthony Soave, the Bronze Door is now serving dinner six nights a week in Grosse Pointe Farms where the Hill Seafood and Chophouse was. The remodeled, 90-seat restaurant, which was called Bronze Door in the 1960s-80s, serves stroganoff, Alaskan halibut, chicken cutlet Milanese and more, plus a $16 gourmet burger and steaks and chops like a Berkshire pork porterhouse and “old-fashioned lamb chops.” 123 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 886-8101. bronzedoorgp.com.

Upcoming food and beverage events

Casa Amado pop-up at Atomic Dawg: A carryout-only pop-up with tacos, quesadillas, house-made chips, salsa and guacamole from chef Amado Lopez’s Casa Amado. 5-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. at Atomic Dawg, 2705 Coolidge, Berkley. casaamado.com.

40th anniversary Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival: Enjoy Polish cuisine, a beer tent, vendors, bake sale, church gift shop, a 50/50 raffle and live music from favorites like the Polish Muslims, Kielbasa Kings and more. 5-10 p.m. Fri., noon-9 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-6659. Motherofdivinemercy.org.

Michigan Taco Fest at Springfield Oaks County Park: Along with tacos, this outdoor festival has Mariachi bands, a hot pepper-eating contest, wrestling, lawn games, a kids’ zone and a contest to crown the cutest Chihuahua. 4-9 p.m. Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 14, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 15. $7 in advance, $5 parking. 12451 Andersonville, Davisburg. michigantacofest.com.

Assumption Greek Minifest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and Cultural Center: Instead of the traditional Greek festival this year, this local church will host a drive-thru carryout special instead with Greek favorites like spinach pie, pastitsio, lamb, chicken kebab and more. There’s also a raffle for cash and prizes. Aug. 19-22. 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. (586) 779-6111. Assumptionfestival.com.

Summer Wine Down in Southfield: Enjoy a free outdoor concert from the Alex Gross and Detroit Soul Rhythm Band and stroll among food trucks and a cash bar. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 20. Free. Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 769-4620. Cityofsouthfield.com.

Pesca pop-up by NOODL at Spot Lite: The six-course seafood pop-up dinner from Steven Reaume’s NOODL features wine parings from Carmela Specialty Foods & Fine Wines. There will also be a DJ spinning jazz on vinyl. 5 p.m. Aug. 21. $50 per person. 2905 Beaufait, Detroit. View menu and buy tickets at thedetroitilove.com/pesca.

Madison Heights Restaurant Week: A celebration of the diverse cuisine throughout this Oakland County suburb, Madison Heights Restaurant Week returns with dine-in and carryout specials at participating restaurants Sept. 19-24. Restaurants can apply to be involved through Friday. Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

Forgotten Harvest virtual cooking competition: “Chop Down Hunger” is a virtual event with Forgotten Harvest and Food Network star chef Amanda Freitag. It’s a fundraiser for Forgotten Harvest Farms that includes a fast-paced virtual cooking competition celebrating women in the culinary industry, including chef Genevieve Vang of Bangkok 96, Manal Hussein of For the Love of Sugar, Shanel DeWalt of the Kellogg Company and Allie Lyttle of LaLa's Ann Arbor. 7 p.m. Oct. 14. $50. Tickets: bit.ly/2VCJzQQ. More info: forgottenharvest.org/2021chopdownhunger.

Melody Baetens