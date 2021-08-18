Dining and food news: Events highlighting burgers, beers and baos

Upcoming food and beverage events

Bao Chicka Bao Bao Dinner Party at Frame: Guest chef Mark Butler serves a five-course menu featuring bao buns and other Asian-influenced dishes like kimchee tots and a rice bowl. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $50 per person. Beverage pairings available for an extra fee. 23839 John R #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/baobuns-and-booze.

12th Annual Michigan Cask Ale Festival at Ashley's: Said to be the only beer festival of its kind, this event showcases the "craft beer of craft beer," craft ale, also called "real ale," which is different than draught or bottled brew. Admission to the outdoor event includes beer samples and extra tasting tokens are available for purchase. 2-5 p.m. Aug. 28. $25. 338 S. State, Ann Arbor. ashleys.com.

Landlocked Lobster Boil at Voyager: Lobster boil packages include 1.5-pound Maine lobster, half-pound each of Maine mussels and steamer clams plus andouille sausage, Michigan sweet corn and potatoes. Book package in advance via Resy ($75 per person) or order a la carte. Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 29. 600 Vester, Ferndale. facebook.com/voyagerferndale.

Burger Battle Detroit at Eastern Market: Sample food from more than 15 local restaurants as they compete for the title of Best Burger. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 27. $15 and up. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. theburgerbattle.com.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Sample craft beer, cider and more from Michigan businesses. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 23. $50 in advance, $60 at the gate. Eastern Market, Detroit. Mibeer.com.

Restaurant and food news

Crazy Calzony debuts at Little Caesars: A combination calzone and pizza, the Crazy Calzony has a pepperoni pizza with calzone-like edges. The $8.49 item, which comes with crazy sauce for dipping is available for pickup or delivery now, and will be added to the Hot-N-Ready offerings starting Aug. 23. LittleCaesars.com for locations.

Limited-edition new flavor for Hudsonville Ice Cream: Michigan-based ice cream company Hudsonville is releasing a new flavor for fall, Baked Apple Crisp. The limited-edition product is apple pie-flavored ice cream with chunks of Granny Smith apples, crunchy oat clusters and a dulce de leche swirl. Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/scoop-locator to find a store near you.

Melody Baetens