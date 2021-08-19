Detroit Black Restaurant Week returns with 50-plus participants, 3 food truck rallies

The second installment of 2021's two-part Detroit Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with more participants and a food truck rally, all aiming to shine a light on the city's Black-owned businesses.

More than 50 restaurants, pop-ups and food trucks will offer something special Friday through Aug. 29 for Detroit Black Restaurant Week. The 10-day dining event, which coincides with August's National Black Business Month, spans various cuisines and includes places in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs.

The promotion is developed by EastEats founders Kwaku Osei-Bonsu and Dr. Lloyd M. Talley. EastEats is an outdoor dining experience that hosts pop-up and guest chefs, parties and more on the city’s east side. Other DBRW participants include longstanding restaurants like Beans and Cornbread, DUO Restaurant & Lounge, Bert’s on Broadway, Flood’s Bar and Grille, Le Crepe, Kola Restaurant and Lounge and Vicki’s BBQ.

Among some of the newly opened businesses involved, look for Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails, Fork in Nigeria, Baobab Fare, Good Vibes Lounge, Jed’s Detroit, Detroit Pepper Company and others.

Food trucks are getting the spotlight at this installment of Detroit Black Restaurant Week. There will be three rallies this month starting at the Detroit Association of Women’s Clubs, 5461 Brush in Detroit at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 23. Another Black-owned food truck rally will be at Marygrove Conservancy campus, 8425 W. McNichols, at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 26.

EastEats will hold the third food truck gathering 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 28 at 1018 Navahoe in Detroit.

Because of surging COVID-19 cases, many DBRW participants are offering curbside pickup and contactless service in addition to full-service indoor dining.

Visit fullofdetroitsoul.com/dbrw for a list of participating restaurants.

More: Madison Heights restaurant uses a robot to deliver food to tables

For subscribers: 12 new restaurants opening in Metro Detroit this spring and summer

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens