A look inside the new Barcade Detroit, open now in Midtown

Star Wars pinball, a Daytona USA racing game, Galaga, Frogger, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Asteroids and Bubble Bobble are just a few of the classic arcade games at Midtown’s newest hangout, Barcade.

Barcade Detroit officially opens Monday with more than 60 games, a full bar and a menu of pub grub. The games take tokens, which are valued at 25 cents each and available at token machines throughout the gaming floor.

For food and drink, gamers can choose from two dozen American beers on draft, craft cocktails, a short wine list and appetizers like tater tots, pickled deviled eggs, nachos and more. Barcade also has a burger, shrimp po’ boy and a grilled chicken sandwich, plus deep-fried Oreos for dessert. Food items range $6-$17.

Barcade is only open to those 21 and older, but some specially designated family days are on deck in the future. The chain of hangouts is Green Restaurant certified, meaning they take extra steps to recycle, use biodegradable products, participate in a food composting program, use less water and make other efforts.

Barcade also focuses on American-made products. All the beer is domestic craft beer on tap — including many Michigan breweries — and their merchandise line is made in America.

Detroit has a few arcade bars – including Ready Player One in Greektown and the recently opened Grand River Ballroom near Grand Circus Park – but Barcade bills itself as the original craft beer bar and classic arcade and has trademarked the term “barcade.” The company started in 2004 and has nine locations, mostly in New York and New Jersey. The Detroit location was first announced in 2017 and was scheduled to debut in 2020 but COVID-19 delayed the opening.

Barcade Detroit, 666 Selden in Detroit, is open daily 5 p.m.-midnight. Must be 21 or older to enter. Call (313) 285-9410. Visit barcadedetroit.com for more details including a list of available games.

