Dining calendar: Taco Tuesday, bourbon release party and more

Upcoming food and drink events

Cider Dayze Festival at Blake’s Farm: Sample hard cider, beer and wine and play lawn games, enjoy live music and eat. Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and noon-5 p.m. Aug. 29. $40-$35 in advance. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakefarms.com.

Shell Shock’d Tacos at EastEats: Enjoy birria nachos, birria tacos, vegan “birria” tacos, taco de pollo and elote-style chicken wings from Shell Shock’d pop-up. There’s also a DJ and guests can BYOB. 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays. 1018 Navahoe, Detroit. easteats.us.

Arts, Beats and Eats: Visual arts, more than 200 musical acts on several stages and loads to eat. Choose from more than 50 local restaurants, caterers and food trucks that will offer a variety of cuisines and price points. This year, no food or beverage vouchers are needed; items can be purchased directly from each vendor. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 3-5 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 6. $5-$10 admission. Downtown Royal Oak. artsbeatseats.com.

Four Grain Straight Bourbon Release Party at Detroit City Distillery’s Tasting Room: A new spirit is joining the permanent line up at Eastern Market’s Detroit City Distillery. A special release party is set for next month with whiskey flights, bourbon cocktails and the chance to purchase a bottle from the first batch. Statewide distribution starts Oct. 1. Release party is 4 p.m.-midnight Sept. 3. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. detroitcitydistillery.com.

Opening day at Franklin Cider Mill: Fresh-pressed cider, you-pick apples and an outdoor open market are back at this neighborhood cider mill. This year the inside of the bill will be opened to masked visitors. Opening daily starting Sept. 4. 7450 Franklin, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 626-2968. franklincidermill.com.

Cookies and Cocktails at Khom Fai: Join Bake Your Day owner Lisa Fischer for a fall-themed, cooking-making party that includes appetizers and a glass of wine. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 13. $50. 48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb. facebook.com/khomfai.

Dining news

MGM Grand Detroit expands dining hours: Hours of operation have expanded at three eateries inside the MGM Grand Detroit casino and hotel. The D.Prime Steakhouse is now open daily 4:30-11 p.m. and TAP Sports Bar has debuted a new breakfast buffet 8-11 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Lunch operation is also back in effect. In the Breeze Dining Court, National Coney Island is open 8 a.m.-3 a.m. daily and Red Sauce is 11 a.m.-3 a.m. daily for night owls. Plans to bring back the main buffet, Palette, are still to be announced. 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com.

Noble Fish sushi now at White Wolf Japanese Patisserie: Get your sushi and your Japanese desserts all in one stop now that White Wolf café is carrying some popular rolls made by next-door neighbor Noble Fish. Find the Michigan roll, shrimp tempura roll, Acapulco roll and more in the pastry case. 31 E. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 268-3349.

Melody Baetens