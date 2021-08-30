Grey Ghost team to put new restaurant in former Eddystone Hotel

Olympia Development has selected Four Man Ladder Management — which operates the popular Grey Ghost restaurant and Second Best bar in Detroit — to operate a new dining concept on the ground floor of the Eddystone Hotel project.

Four Man Ladder includes chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino, beverage director Will Lee and director of operations Michael Gray. Their first project in the city was hip Grey Ghost, a restaurant highlighting meat dishes and craft cocktails that opened in the Midtown/Brush Park area near Watson and Woodward in 2016.

“On the heels of the fifth anniversary of our flagship restaurant Grey Ghost, we are extremely excited to embark on our third venture and to partner with Olympia Development on this special opportunity. As we look to continue the expansion of our family of restaurants, the Eddystone concept immediately stood out to us as a great opportunity given the beautiful architecture of the building and the location within the District Detroit. We are looking forward to starting construction and sharing more details as we progress,” said Vermiglio in an announcement about the new project.

The buildout of the still-unnamed 5,000-square-foot restaurant will be a collaboration between Four Man Ladder and Olympia Development; there will be 85 seats between the dining room, bar area and a lounge.

A development years in the works, the Eddystone was once a 13-story hotel that operated between 1924 and the late 1990s. Located at Sproat and Park, steps from Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field, Olympia Development says it will be home to 92 apartments, and 20% of those will be earmarked as "affordable units."

More details of the street-level restaurant will be announced in the upcoming months, and an opening is expected for spring of 2022.

