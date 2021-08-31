Local restaurants leave seats empty to pay tribute to 'Fallen 13'

Joining a nationwide movement that gained steam via social media over the weekend, some Metro Detroit bars and restaurants are reserving a place in their business for the 13 American troops killed Thursday after an attack at the Kabul airport.

"To honor the 13 U.S. service personnel who gave their lives at the bombing at Kabul airport," reads a sign at the Sedona Taphouse in Troy. The framed sign, which lists all the names of those killed, is on a table along with 13 white candles and a folded American flag.

The Sports Channel in St. Clair Shores put 13 beers on the bar along with a folded flag and posted a photo on social media urging area businesses to do the same. Nearby, the Whiskey Six in Grosse Pointe posted a similar tribute on Sunday, reserving a table for 13.

"We just did it hours ago, the few people that have been in said it was really neat," said Sports Channel bartender Debbie Lang. "It's something little that we could do just so the families know you're thinking of them."

Lang says the tribute will stay up for 13 days, through through the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Similar salutes have appeared at taverns in Ohio, Texas, South Carolina and other states.

