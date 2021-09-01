Crab, caviar and cocktails: Two downtown restaurants hold previews this week

It's a hot week for downtown dining as two high-profile restaurants get ready to open with preview events.

Limited service will start Thursday for the soft launch of a renovated Townhouse Detroit. The still-under-construction space will only be partially open while the atrium section is still being worked on.

Owned by Heirloom Hospitality (Prime + Proper, Townhouse Birmingham), the new Townhouse Detroit is going for a softer and more sophisticated look with a “brighter palette and airier layout” according to a media alert sent this week.

Seafood, vegetables and pasta are highlighted on completely redone dinner menu, and wine and craft cocktails are still a focus. Like the previous version of Townhouse Detroit, there’s a great selection of liquor, including dozens of whiskey choices, a vast array of tequilas and a whole list of aperitifs.

A grand opening and unveiling of the entire concept at 500 Woodward is being planned for this fall. Right now limited reservations (required) are open for the soft service via the Resy app. Visit eatattownhouse.com for more information.

Around the corner, another long-awaited concept is getting ready to debut. Sloppy Crab at 519 Jefferson is hosting a series of VIP preview events at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A limited amount of tickets are available for the preview parties, which include a buffet, champagne and DJs. Tickets are $125 per person and are are on sale via Eventbrite.com.

A sister restaurant to Detroit's Sloppy Chops, Sloppy Crab is in a renovated space with bar and rooftop where Briggs Detroit sports bar used to be, just outside of Greektown and across from the Renaissance Center. More preview events and an official opening date are expected to be announced later this month.

