Dutch Girl Donuts is temporarily closed again, indefinitely

Beloved and longstanding Detroit business Dutch Girl Donuts has temporarily closed its doors, but this isn't the first time the shop has hit pause on operations.

The store was closed for months in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it's also been dark during normal business hours from time to time throughout recent years.

This time, owners are citing staffing issues.

"In an effort to resume a full staff and hours that we have prided ourselves on for 75 years, we have decided to temporarily pause operations," reads a statement on Dutch Girl's Facebook page. "Dutch Girl will be closed starting 9/1. We appreciate all your support over the years and will continue to keep you updated."

It was one year ago this week that Dutch Girl reopened after almost six months of being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's not uncommon lately for restaurants and other food businesses to close for a day or a week because they're short staffed. Howe's Bayou in Ferndale closed for a few days last month to get a foothold on staffing. Mudgie's in Corktown also went dark in the middle of the week one day in August because it came up short on available employees.

Dutch Girl is not the only baked goods business with the "closed" sign out. Nearby doughnut shop Apple Fritter Donut Shop in Ferndale is dark through Sept. 8 for vacation. Bommarito Italian Bakery in St. Clair Shores will also be temporarily closed Sept. 7-28. The busy and popular shop closes for a break twice a year.

