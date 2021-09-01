News and upcoming events from the local dining and food scene

Food and dining news

Forgotten Harvest Ale launch party at Atwater: The newest ale from Atwater Brewery honors Forgotten Harvest, a 30-year-old Oak Park organization that delivers 138,000 pounds of food per day to local charities. Forgotten Harvest Ale is a traditional harvest style ale brewed with Michigan hops. There will be a launch party Thursday with $2 pints of the new brew. 4-6 p.m. Thurs. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. Atwaterbeer.com.

City Fest returns to the Whitney: This 10-day series returns with unique experiences throughout the 127-year-old historic property. Enjoy yoga and mimosas in the garden on Sept. 11, Roses and Rosé floral design experience on Sept. 16 and Beer Bacon, BBQ and Bourbon dinner on Sept. 17. Events are Sept. 10-19. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. Visit thewhitney.com for individual event pricing and to purchase tickets.

Marilyn’s Lounge opens soon at Delta Hotels by Marriott at DTW: Iconic movie star Marilyn Monroe is the theme of a new lounge at the Delta Hotels by Marriott at Detroit Metro Airport. Marilyn’s Lounge will serve cocktails and a food menu with select items named after the 20th century Hollywood star, like the signature cocktail, a glass of Champagne with a splash of apple brandy and Grenadine with two cherries. The lounge will also have live entertainment inspired by the 1950s and ’60s. 31500 Wick, Romulus.

Endless entrees return to Melting Pot: The “forever fondue” promotion is back at Melting Pot locations, offering guests three-course meals with salad, chocolate fondue and endless entrees like herb-crusted chicken, filet mignon, shrimp and teriyaki-marinated steak. The deal is offered Mon.-Wed. through September. 888 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-2221. Visit meltingpot.com for more locations.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Sample craft beer, cider and more from Michigan businesses. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 23. $50 in advance, $60 at the gate. Eastern Market, Detroit. Mibeer.com.

Bonchon Korean fried chicken chain comes to Michigan: Internationally known Korean fried chicken restaurant chain Bonchon will open its first Michigan location this fall in Farmington Hills. The chain, known for hand-battered and double-fried chicken, was founded in South Korea in 2002 and first came to the United States in 2006. A second area location is expected to open in Detroit in 2022. Visit bonchon.com.

Melody Baetens