Birmingham's Big Rock Chophouse to close at the end of the year

After nearly 40 years of upscale dining in Birmingham, the Big Rock Chophouse will close for good after service on New Year's Eve.

“The time has come for a changing of the guard,” said co-owner Norm LePage in a media alert Wednesday. “We’re hoping all of our valued customers will want to enjoy dinner with us a few more times before we close.”

Located in a former train station at 245 S. Eton in Birmingham, LePage and his wife, Bonnie LePage, opened the business in the mid-1980s as Norman's Eton Street Station. In 1997 the restaurant, which still has "train station" touches like original seating and light fixtures, was renamed Big Rock Chophouse after restaurateurs Ray and Mary Nicholson joined the fold.

When asked why the restaurant was closing, LePage said through a spokesperson that "it's time to move on." The building will be available for lease once the restaurant officially closes.

“Our entire loyal and dedicated staff are planning on staying with us until the end," LePage said in a statement. "We will be working on placing them at some of our other restaurant locations including Lumen Detroit and Griffin Claw Brewing Company.”

Reservations are open for dinner Tuesday -Saturday evenings through the end of 2021. Call (248) 647-7774 or visit bigrockchophouse.com.

In July 2020, a former manager of Big Rock Chophouse filed a federal lawsuit alleging the restaurant instructed employees to continue working without pay while also collecting unemployment. The case was dismissed in December.

