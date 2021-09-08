Dose of Sugar opens in Hamtramack, plus more food news and events

Dining and food news

Dose of Sugar opens in Hamtramck: A new cafe and bake shop, Dose of Sugar Café, has opened in Hamtramck with smoothies, shakes, pastries and cheesecake. The bright new spot also has a long list of coffee and specialty drinks including lattes, nitro brew, unicorn hot chocolate, Oreo Frappuccino and more. Open 7 a.m-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 3630 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 800-5734. Doseofsugarcafe.com.

New menu item at Baobab Fare: This week popular and new East African restaurant Baobab Fare has added a new dish to the menu, mhogo. The yuca entrée uses the root of the cassava plant, a staple in Burundi cooking. It’s served with shredded, pan-fried chicken in a tangy mustard-onion sauce and comes with yellow beans or peanut-stewed spinach. It’s available on Wednesdays. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. (313) 265-3093. Baobabfare.com.

Upcoming dining events

Indi-Soul pop-up at Folk: Nu Deli food truck and Relish Catering are teaming up for a vegetarian and vegan-friendly pop-up at this Corktown café. Expect Indian street food like spiced corn, pav bhaji, black chickpea sliders, samosa chaat and vegan mango coconut cake, plus ice cold drinks and lots of tropical flavors at affordable prices. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit.

Tuscany Wine Dinner at Café Cortina: Experience a multi-course Italian dinner from chef Ernesto Antopia paired with wines from the Poggio Antico Estate. 6 p.m. Sept. 20. $175 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (917) 770-3589. cafecortina.com.

Farm-to-Table dinner with chef Max Hardy at Goodrich Farms: This four-course dinner starts with a farmers salad, followed by pepper shrimp with citrus slaw and fire-roasted French chicken breast and Key lime pie for dessert, plus wine pairings, all set outside in a Michigan orchard. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. with dinner 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25. $125 per person. Goodrich. (313) 384-0027 or farmtotablegoodrichfarms.net.

Italian Wine Dinner at Frame: Chef Michael Barrera and sommelier Sean Crenny team up for a dining event to feature lesser-known producers of Italian wines. Dinner’s main course is a Porterhouse steak for two. Seating is available inside or on the patio. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. $70 per person plus fees for dinner only (wine pairings or cocktails extra). 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/italian-wine-dinner.

Melody Baetens