Medical examiner determines Mudgie's Deli owner's cause of death

Oakland County's medical examiner has confirmed Greg Mudge, owner of the popular Corktown restaurant Mudgie's Deli and Wine Bar, died of natural hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Mudge, 46, died unexpectedly Sunday while the sandwich shop and wine bar was closed for the holiday weekend.

A posting on social media from the restaurant let customers and friends know the deli would be closed "temporarily for bereavement."

"The staff and friends and family members related to Mudgie’s Deli would like to send sincerest gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love at this sorrowful time," read the post. Further information on the deli will be posted to its website and social media.

Since news hit of Mudge's death, tributes spread across social media from people in the restaurant industry, the Corktown community, music scene and elsewhere praising his kind and thoughtful nature.

Besides being an involved business owner, Mudge was also an electronic music DJ and photographer. He was recently a finalist for the People's Choice Award of The Detroit News "Celebrate Summer Photo Contest."

Details of a memorial and funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

