Restaurants raise menu prices to cope with rising costs of, well, everything

The cost of labor, food and supplies have risen since early on in the pandemic, and in 2021, restaurant menus started to reflect those increases.

Most changes are slight and may go unnoticed by many diners. The National Restaurant Association reports that in the first half of 2021, menu prices increased nearly 4% across the country. That may seem low, but it's the strongest annual increase since 2008.

Owners are waiting to see things level out or get worse in the second half of the year. According to the NRA's recent report, wholesale food costs are increasing at their fastest rate in seven years, and hourly earnings in this industry are rising at "a pace more than double that of the overall private sector."

With all these factors — unpredictable cost of food, supply chain issues and increased labor costs to try to attract employees and keep up with overtime — how could menu prices not go up?

Some restaurants are being transparent about it, from communicating through social media to literally taking tape and sticking new prices on top of old ones on the physical menus. Others are finding ways to not make the increase so dramatic by discontinuing high-end entrees, offering smaller portions or pointing diners toward specials on items that haven't increased in price.

To Blake George, owner of two Oakland County restaurants, that 4% number seems low based on what he's seeing first hand.

"The price of food is up a crazy amount. We had an incident this week even where we got an order on Tuesday for produce and something was, for example, 80 cents per pound, the same order Thursday was like $1.90 per pound," he said. "The fluctuant is just so crazy."

George says labor issues affect everything. The shortage is requiring more overtime work, which is a greater costs, and there are also problems beyond restaurant workers — fewer fishermen, fewer people to drive trucks, etc.

"That's where we're seeing the supply and demand fluctuations, every part of the supply chain," he said, adding that his restaurants are affected not only by the domestic supply chain, but international ones. "I guess when unemployment ends maybe that changes, so in the second half (of the 2021) we get a rebound, but the 4% (increase in menu prices) does seem low to me. It would have to be including national chains that have contracted procing that didn't really see an increase in anything."

George owns Adachi, an upscale Japanese restaurant in Birmingham and Zao Jun, a hip Pan-Asian neighborhood spot in Bloomfield Hills. He's had to raise menu prices at both restaurants at least slightly.

"Our restaurants are fresh fish and Asian cuisine, so for example, king crab, we can't dictate a price because it's constantly changing so a lot of items like that are 'market price,'" he said. "All of our meats, for the most part we are increasing costs ... not substantially, but just so we weren't losing money selling an item. Beef, chicken, pork ... all of them saw an increase in pricing recently."

On the other end of the price spectrum, Metro Detroit diners are also seeing more affordable restaurants like Supino Pizzeria raise prices. It’s rare for Supino's owner Dave Mancini – who strives to be an accessible business for all and uses as many sustainable and local ingredients as possible – to make changes like this, but the cost of food, supplies and labor is forcing it.

The popular pizzeria, which has locations in Eastern Market and New Center, alerted customers to the cost increase on social media, but noted that a couple of slices and a drink are still "less than the price of a Big Mac value meal."

A 12-inch cheese pizza is now $11 instead of $9 and slices are still under $3, at $2.75.