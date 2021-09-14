Memorial for Greg Mudge planned for Sunday in Corktown with music, food and libations

A public memorial will be held for Greg Mudge outdoors in Corktown Sunday afternoon.

The owner of Mudgie's Deli and Wine Bar, Mudge died unexpectedly Sept. 5 at age 46 of natural hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The business owner, community leader, DJ and photographer will be honored with a short march and outdoor memorial service.

Attendees are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dean Savage Memorial Park, which is on Trumbull between Porter and Abbot streets. Members of the Detroit Party Marching Band and Gabriel Brass Band will lead a march to the restaurant at 1300 Porter.

The Monsignor of Most Holy Trinity will speak in front of Mudgie’s at 1 p.m., followed by “music, food, libations," according to a notice posted from the restaurant’s social media pages. Andy Toth, Craig Conzalez, Derek Plaslaiko and Rob Barrett are expected to DJ the memorial, which goes until 7 p.m.

“Greg was a leader of safety during COVID,” reads the statement. “Out of respect, please bring a mask and be prepared to use it if the event is densely attended.”

