Madison Heights Restaurant Week offers deals and culinary diversity

Get in the mood for beef noodle soup, fattoush salad, steak Diane, barbecue nachos, steamed lobster and pizza pinwheels, all offered this month at restaurants participating in the annual Madison Heights Restaurant Week.

Sunday through Sept. 24 around 20 new and longstanding businesses will offer deals for lunch and dinner — carryout and dine-in — and some lucky diners could win a $50 gift card to their favorite spot.

The promotion aims to shine a light on all the suburb's restaurants, including newer ones like Chinese restaurant Not Just Noodle, Taiwanese tea and dessert chain Meet Fresh and Mia's Tasty Grill, a casual spot with a bar and a huge menu.

Madison Heights Restaurant Week is important for longstanding businesses, too, particularly those stymied by the pandemic, current labor woes and summer construction.

"There's a lot of construction right by our restaurant so for us, personally, a lot of people don't even know if we're open, they don't drive that far down 11 Mile," said Joe Day, general manager of Boodles Restaurant, a classic New York-style steakhouse at 11 Mile and I-75. "Then I had to close down again for staffing problems. There's more problem than just the COVID ... so it's been a real weird year."

Day said Boodles will celebrate the restaurant week by offering some old-school dishes like steak Diane, shrimp scampi, raw oysters and drinks like Spanish coffee and espresso martin. Owned by Bruno and Charlotte Ferguson since the 1980s — Boodles will be celebrating Bruno's 80th birthday this fall — the steakhouse is also known for its Caesar salad for two, filet mignon, lamb chops and daily specials.

More classic American fare can be found in Madison Heights at the Masters Restaurant, Augie's Bar and Grill and Woodpile BBQ. Known for being a great hub for a variety of Asian cuisines, the John R corridor is also home to 169 Asian Mart, 168 Crab, Fuji Japanese Buffet and Lao Pot. The list of participating restaurants is rounded out by Cadillac Straights Brewing Company, Celina's Sports Bar & Grill, Coach Sports Grille, Irish Tavern, Kabob Royale, Madhouse Bar & Grill, On the Rocks Bar and Grill, Salvatore Scallopini and Shawarma Castle.

“Building on the success of 2020, this year’s Madison Heights Restaurant Week will once again shine a spotlight on the wide variety of global dining options in Madison Heights — which we believe is among the best dining towns in Metro Detroit,” said City Manager Melissa Marsh in a press release.

“Residents and visitors will have the chance to support local restaurants and enjoy great discounts in the process, and we are confident they will continue to come back after Restaurant Week is done.”

Diners who use social media can enter to win a $50 gift certificate by visiting one of the participating restaurants, snapping a photo and posting it publicly with the hashtag #MHRW2021contest. One winner will be chosen each day of the promotion.

For more details visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

