Upcoming wine dinners, farm-to-table events and more dining news

Dining and food events

Wine & Cheese series at Folk: Sample some possible new favorites, with no reservations or tickets required. For $25, get a three-wine flight with a curated charcuterie board featuring duck prosciutto, aged cheddars, plus preserves and other accoutrements. 3-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Series continues every Friday and Saturday. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 742-2672 or folkdetroit.com.

Downtown Parktoberfest at Campus Martius: Celebrate all the fun of Bavaria with fall-friendly cuisine, seasonal craft brews and Oktoberfest beers, plus live music, games and other fun. The beer list at this open-air event features products from Griffin Claw, Warsteiner, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams and more. There’s also a Faygo Root Biergarten for the kids. Noon-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Campus Martius, Downtown Detroit. Downtowndetroitparks.com.

Nails and Ales for ALS at Founders Brewing Co.: Drink craft beer and watch “oldtime strongman” Don Cummings attempt to set the world record for bending the most 60d construction nails, which is currently set at 725 nails. Of course, it’s all in the name of charity; the event aims to raise $10,000 for Ales for ALS. 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sat. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. Foundersbrewing.com.

Farm-to-Table Dinner Series at Detroit Farm and Cider: Tickets include a three-course meal from Pink Flamingo with alcoholic drinks, live music and a horse and carriage ride through the 2-acre fruit orchard. 4-8 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 23. $100. 1600 Lawrence, Detroit. detroitfarmandcider.com.

Tuscany Wine Dinner at Café Cortina: Experience a multi-course Italian dinner from chef Ernesto Antopia paired with wines from the Poggio Antico Estate. 6 p.m. Mon. $175 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (917) 770-3589. cafecortina.com.

Farm-to-Table dinner with chef Max Hardy at Goodrich Farms: This four-course dinner starts with a farmers salad, followed by pepper shrimp with citrus slaw and fire-roasted French chicken breast and Key lime pie for dessert, plus wine pairings, all set outside in a Michigan orchard. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. with dinner 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25. $125 per person. Goodrich. (313) 384-0027 or farmtotablegoodrichfarms.net.

Oktoberfest at Supergeil: One of Corktown’s newest hangouts is hosting a one-day Oktoberfest event with all-you-can-eat German food such as beer chicken, potato salad, sauerkraut, brats and knackwurst, plus German beer, polka music and broadcast of Detroit Lions game. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 26. $45 per person includes all-you-can-eat food and two beers. More drinks and soft pretzels available a la carte. 2442 Michigan, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-2021-tickets-170380448508

Portovino Wine Dinner at Oak & Reel: Sommeliers Bruce Felts and Melissa Wilson host a five-course dinner paired with Italian wines, along with special guest Hallie Hammons of Portovino Imports and Megan Heinowski of Little Guy Wine Co. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. $160 per person (includes gratuity). 2921 E. Grand, Detroit. Oakandreel.com. Tickets: exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/296528/portovino-wine-dinner

Italian Wine Dinner at Frame: Chef Michael Barrera and sommelier Sean Crenny team up for a dining event to feature lesser-known producers of Italian wines. Dinner’s main course is a Porterhouse steak for two. Seating is available inside or on the patio. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. $70 per person plus fees for dinner only (wine pairings or cocktails extra). 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/italian-wine-dinner.

Restaurant news

Chef Ji Hye Kim named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in America: Ann Arbor chef Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim restaurant has been named one of the 11 “most promising up-and-coming chefs” by Food & Wine. She’ll be featured in the October issue, hitting newsstands Friday. “The dishes at Miss Kim offer history lessons interspersed among layers of flavor and texture,” writes Khushbu Shah, who profiled Kim in the issue. The 33rd class of Best New Chefs aims to spotlight people who are “reinventing the restaurant experience with innovative food and leadership styles that are compassionate and community-oriented." Miss Kim is at 415 N. Fifth in Ann Arbor. Visit misskimannarbor.com.

Traverse City’s Farm Club recognized by Bon Appétit: Michigan restaurant Farm Club in Traverse City is among the few businesses, people and organizations honored in a new list from Bon Appetit magazine. Called “Heads of the Table,” the honor aims to recognize the “most impactful trailblazing, community-building and future-making leaders who are changing the restaurant industry.” Farm Club was praised for making the farm-to-table concept “approachable, low-key, and familial.” Read more at bonappetit.com/story/heads-of-the-table-2021.

Lobster Food Truck to open brick-and-mortar: Owners of popular food truck the Lobster Food Truck are preparing to open a brick-and-mortar location called the Lobster Pit Stop. It’s expected to debut next month at 10405 Ford in Dearborn. In the meantime, find the Lobster Food Truck this weekend at Walmart (5851 Mercury in Dearborn) noon-6 p.m. Fri. and at 39411 Schoolcraft in Plymouth noon-4 p.m. Sat. Visit thelobsterfoodtruck.com for more stops.

Melody Baetens