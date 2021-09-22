Louisiana Creole Gumbo opens Farmington location, plus more food and dining news

Dining and food news

New location for Louisiana Creole Gumbo: A longstanding Detroit destination for the flavors of New Orleans, Louisiana Creole Gumbo has opened a third location in Farmington Hills. Owner Joe Spencer and his family-run team also have carryout restaurants in Eastern Market and on Detroit's northwest side. To start, the new outpost will be open with limited hours, Thurs.-Sat. Find it at 29216 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Visit detroitgumbo.com.

Asian-themed, mixed-use project to have restaurant collection: Sakura Novi is an Asian-themed, mixed-use project being planned for downtown Novi with a 30,000-square-foot collection of restaurants, gardens surrounding a pond, 132 townhouse-style apartments and 14,000 square feet for professional offices. Sakura Novi LLC submitted its application to demolish the vacant buildings on the 10-acre site. The plan is to break ground at the end of this year and debut in spring 2023.

National Coffee Day at Bakehouse46: Get a free cup of coffee on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day. The Michigan-based chain will also offer $1 coffee from White Pine Coffee for the month of October. Find it at 136 N. Old Woodward in Birmingham and 205 S. Main in Rochester. Bakehouse46.com.

Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters rolls out Kenya Gondo: To celebrate autumn and the upcoming National Coffee Day, Dessert Oasis’ three locations have debuted the Kenya Gondo coffee bean. Coming from the Kiriti Farmers Cooperative Society in Muranga, Kenya, the coffee has a blackberry sweetness with notes of grape and orange. Get it as a whole bean or as a cup of brewed joe. Find locations in Royal Oak, Rochester and in Detroit’s Capitol Park. docr.coffee.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown transforms to Pacific Northwest menu: The always-evolving Birmingham restaurant Hazel, Ravines and Downtown will transition from its Maine lobster menu to a seasonal seafood feast from the Pacific Northwest. Starting Oct. 6 and lasting through the end of the year, the new menu will feature crab rolls (hot or cold), escargot, cheesy crab bread, a Seattle hot dog, crab Louis and more, including fresh-caught crab. Popular items like the lobster rolls, “token” burger and fried chicken will remain on the menu. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Visit Hrd.kitchen to reserve a table.

Short’s Brewing Co.’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA returns: A collaboration between Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company, the Pure Michigan Autumn IPA has returned to toast the official start of fall. The beer is made with 100% Michigan-grown ingredients and is available now through the end of October. This year the beer will be sold in markets throughout the Midwest, as well as in Michigan stores, restaurants and pubs. The Bellaire brewery will host some draft takeover and happy hour events throughout the state; visit shortsbrewing.com/events for details.

Schoolcraft Culinary Arts student wows in national competition: Last month Austin Hannah took second place in the National Student Chef of the Year competition sponsored by the American Culinary Federation in Orlando, Florida. He placed first in the “Hot Foods” category. The Schoolcraft College student earned his spot by winning local challenges.

bd’s Mongolian Grill Novi reopens after makeover: After weeks of being dark, the Novi location of bd’s Mongolian Grill has reopened with a completely new look including updated seating and fresh paint at 43155 Main in Novi.

Melody Baetens