Oktoberfest events and other drinking and dining news from around town

Metro Detroit dining and food events

Oktoberfest at Atwater in the Park: Beer, German food, games, prices and live entertainment from the Polish Muslims (8 p.m. Fri.). 3 p.m.-midnight Fri. and noon-11 p.m. Sat. No cover. 1175 Lakepointe, Grosse Pointe Park. (313) 344-5104. atwaterbeer.com.

Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn: Since 1933, the Dakota Inn Rathskeller has been a go-to spot for German food and drink in Detroit, so naturally their Oktoberfest events with live music, chicken hats, Bavarian food and more in September and October are popular destinations. Some seatings are still available, and walk-ins are accepted for the late crowd. 7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Oct. 23. $5 cover (cash). 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722. dakota-inn.com/

Oktoberfest at Eastern Market Brewing Company: Raise a big beer stein of this local beer-maker’s Oktoberfest Bier release and munch on snacks from German-inspired food trucks. There will be live German music on Saturday. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. No cover. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. facebook.com/EasternMarketBrewing

Boat House Beer Fest at Belle Isle’s Boathouse: A fundraiser to restore this architectural gem, the Boat House Beer, Wine and Cocktail Fest includes more than 100 beverages to sample, live music, a commemorative glass and keepsake photo. Food trucks will be on hand with food for purchase. 3-6:30 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $45. Belle Isle Boat House, East Picnic Way, Detroit. boathousebeerfest.com.

Detroit Cocktail Classic at Eastern Market: Sample drinks made by expert mixologists representing popular spirit brands and bars and restaurants across Metro Detroit. Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite cocktails and bartenders. Partial proceeds benefit the nonprofit O.A.T.S. 7 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $50. GA tickets include 10 samples. Get in an hour early and get 15 samples and light appetizers with a VIP ticket. 2934 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-cocktail-classic-2021-tickets-118937093047.

Modern Korean Dinner at Frame: Join chef Sean Marshall as he plates a multi-course Korean dinner with plates described as “refined versions of quintessential Korean dishes.” Wines by Frame sommelier Sean Crenny or cocktails by mixologist Jaz’min Weaver available as an add-on. Dine indoors or outside in a yurt. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16. $72 per person plus fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Sample craft beer, cider and more from Michigan businesses. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 23. $50 in advance, $60 at the gate. Eastern Market, Detroit. Mibeer.com.

Adopt a pet, get pizza: Buddy’s Pizza has teamed up with Michigan Humane to celebrate National Pizza Month by offering a coupon for a free four-square pizza to anyone who adopts an animal through Oct. 31. Adopt through one of three Michigan Humane locations in Detroit, Westland or Howell. Learn more at michiganhumane.org.

Melody Baetens