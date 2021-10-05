Dearborn favorite Miller's Bar is for sale as owners look to retire

Considered to be one of the best places to get a burger in Metro Detroit, Miller's Bar in Dearborn is up for sale.

Known for being very old-school — cash only, no menu, pay by the honor system — Miller's at 23700 Michigan is listed for sale on Loopnet.com. Agent Ali T. Charara confirmed the asking price is $4 million, and said he's had an unusually high number of inquiries about the property in the past 24 hours.

"This is an iconic bar that's been around for 81 years," said Charara. "I just got a call from someone in Germany that called me early this morning to find some information on it. They are a huge fan of this iconic Miller's Bar."

The current owners, brothers Dennis and Mark Miller, are looking to pass the torch and retire. Charara said they want to sell the bar, which their parents opened in 1941, to someone who will continue to preserve what so many people love about the blue collar establishment.

"Their goal is for somebody to go back in there and keep this place the way it is. They want that legacy to continue on," said Charara. "I don't think any buyer in their right mind would want to change anything ... if it's not broken, why fix it?"

"This legacy bar offers an outstanding opportunity to an experienced restaurateur seeking a location with decades of goodwill and an interesting history in the bar business," boasts the listing. The $4 million asking price includes the 2,500-square-foot bar, a 50-person banquet area and the liquor license. There is also rental income from the upstairs apartments and adjacent salon.

The bar has traditionally relied on business from Ford and other major employers in Dearborn, especially for its lunch trade, which was affected when the COVID-19 pandemic led many office workers to go remote last year.

"We're surviving but just barely," Dennis Miller told The Detroit News in September 2020. "Right now, with what's happening, it just kills the lunch hour around Dearborn," he said. "We get customers from everywhere, but Ford is a majority of it."

Miller's is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Carryout can be ordered at millersbar.com.

