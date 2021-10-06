Dining news and events: Vietnamese pop-up at the Schvitz, Whiskey Business and more

Dining news and events

Mekong Mondays at the Schvitz: Detroit’s historic Schvitz bathhouse has resumed public hours and is hosting a series of culinary pop-ups and guest chefs on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, including Mekong Mondays with Vietnamese food from Tieng Truong and family. Find them serving 5-9 p.m. every other Monday including Oct. 11 and 25. 8295 Oakland, Detroit. (313) 724-8489. schvitzdetroit.com. Call or visit website for details on admission and schedule for the Schvitz.

Whiskey Business at Meridian Event Center: This whiskey tasting event features more than 100 spirits from around the world. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $45 general admission, $65 for VIP. 26750 Haggerty, Farmington Hills. WhiskeyBusinessMI.com

Harvestfest and food truck rally Dequindre Cut Greenway: A family-friendly event with fall fun like trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, live music, a beer and wine garden and more than 60 food trucks. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 9-10. $5 admission, free for 17 and younger. Woodbridge to Wilkins on the Dequindre Cut, Detroit. Detroitharvestfest.com.

A2 Artoberfest in downtown Ann Arbor: Art is the focus at this two day event with 100 jury-selected artist, but there’s also live entertainment, food vendors and craft cocktails, mead, cider and wine. 10 a.m-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. N. Fourth and Ann streets, Downtown Ann Arbor. A2artoberfest.org.

Virtual cooking competition for Forgotten Harvest: Food Network personality Amanda Freitag hosts the virtual event “Chop Down Hunger,” which is a cooking competition between four local chefs. Proceeds from the event will benefit Forgotten Harvest Farms. 7 p.m. Oct. 14. $50 per device. forgottenharvest.org/2021chopdownhunger/

Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser at Preservation Park: A fundraiser for the Canton Cares Fund, this chili cook-off will take place during the final Canton Farmers Market of the season. Visitors can sample and vote for their favorite. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $10, $5 ages 12 and younger (cash preferred). 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. (734) 394-5460. Cantonfun.org.

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen: For every Blizzard sold on Oct. 28 at participating southeast Michigan DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to Beaumont Children’s Hospital. Miracle Treat Day is a 16-year-old tradition. Visit dairyqueen.com/en-us/miracle-treat-day/ to find a participating Dairy Queen.

Imaginate offers brunch: New upscale Royal Oak restaurant Imaginate has started offering a Sunday brunch, dubbed “Boujuee Brunch.” Chef Omar Mitchell and style guru and columnist Chuck Bennett host the party, which includes gourmet food stations, craft cocktails and bottomless mimosas. Noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Starting at $55 per person. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 633-8899. imaginaterestaurant.com.

Pie-Sci rolls out fall menu: This week neighborhood pizza joint Pie-Sci in Woodbridge dropped its fall menu. Highlights include Lil’ Kimchi with Thai coconut peanut sauce, sesame chicken, broccoli, crushed peanuts, kimchi, green onion and sesame-chili oil drizzle and the Fig Lebowski which has mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onion, sliced figs and honey drizzle. 5162 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 818-0290. Piescipizza.com.

Mi Pueblo in Clinton Township now open: This week marked the grand opening of the Taqueria Mi Pueblo Express location in Clinton Township. The fast-casual restaurant offers dine in and carryout. 26 S. Groesbeck, Clinton Township. facebook.com/MiPuebloExpress.

Melody Baetens