The Lucky Duck plans to open next month in Clawson with Korean-influenced small plates

The Lucky Duck, a new dinner destination serving modern, Korean-influenced small plates and cocktails is getting ready to open in downtown Clawson.

The new restaurant will have a menu of shareable Asian dishes, such as house-made dumplings and lettuce wraps with roasted pork shoulder. Owner and chef Grant Vella says a cocktail list will also have a heavy Korean influence and aims to complement the food menu, which will highlight local produce.

The 60-something seat restaurant, formerly longstanding watering hole Moose Winooski's, is right in the heart of Clawson at 14 Mile and Main. In addition to table seating, there will be a 12-seat bar with six taps: four for craft beers and two for pre-made craft cocktails.

Vella is planning a Nov. 16 grand opening.

"I want to offer my own take on Asian small plates," he said, adding that he is shooting for an atmosphere that is down to earth and a menu that is approachable. "My food, my menu is like a mix of contemporary takes on Korean-influenced cuisine ... I really want to show people that a lot of Asian cuisine is family style ... shareables."

The Michigan native, who said the name Lucky Duck came from a childhood nickname, is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He's worked in many local kitchens before and was a starting partner of the popular Hero or Villain food truck.

He says at first the Lucky Duck will only be open for dinner, and just Tuesday through Saturday, no Sunday or Monday service.

"With supply chain issues, with labor shortages, I didn't want to sacrifice service or our whole process, so I want it to be limited to start, at least," he said.

