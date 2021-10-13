Free pizza at Shield's if the Lions win, plus more food and dining news and events

Food and dining news

Free Pizza Night for Lions win at Shield’s Restaurant and Pizzeria: The Tuesday following the first Detroit Lions win of the new season will be free pizza night at area Shield’s restaurants. The 75-year-old local brand will give parties of one to two a small pizza and larger groups will get a large pizza. One topping allowed on the free pizzas, beverages aren’t included and offer is only good for dine-in guests. “The team has had some tough breaks this season, but we always support our local sports team and think they can turn things around,” said Shield’s owner Paul Andoni. Shield’s has locations in Southfield, Troy and Midtown Detroit. shieldspizza.com.

Dearborn's Al Tayeb named by New York Times: A local Lebanese restaurant, Al Tayeb, was one of 50 businesses named on the New York Times' list of "America's Favorite Restaurants" this week. The mention says the restaurant's version of Levantine staples "stand out in a Detroit metro area teeming with them." Al Tayeb, which also has a location in Garden City, was the only Michigan restaurant on the list.

Give Thanks Bakery opens in Midtown: A European artisan bakery is now open at the Plaza building in Midtown Detroit. The woman-owned, 650-square-foot space serves artisan bread, coffee and pastries. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 3800 Woodward, Detroit. The first location is at 225 S. Main in Rochester.

Detroit businesses win grants: Two Black-owned businesses in Detroit have received grants from the Lee Initiative in partnership with Heinz and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice. Good Cakes and Bakes received $14,000 and Sweet Potato Sensations were awarded $20,000. In total, 71 Black-owned food businesses around the country received $1.11 million worth of grants.

Zoup! Eatery adds alligator gumbo: This fast-casual soup concept is launching a new flavor for fall, a Creole-inspired alligator gumbo with andouille sausage, seafood broth and farm-raised alligator from Louisiana. It debuts Monday and will be on the menu through the end of the year or while supplies last. Learn more at zoup.com.

New team member at Café Cortina: Giancarlo Tonon is returning to his native Michigan to take on a leadership role in the family business, beloved and upscale Italian restaurant Café Cortina. The 45-year-old business is expanding catering and food product lines, which he will help oversee. Café Cortina is at 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington. (248) 474-3033. cafecortina.com.

Detroit Wing Co. expands to northern Michigan: Known for their chicken wings and 19 house-made sauces, the Detroit Wing Co. is opening its first northern Michigan store at 1201 E. Front in Traverse City. The Eastpointe-based business has expanded to 11 Michigan locations since 2015 and plans to open seven more by early 2022. Detroitwingco.com.

Upcoming food and beverage events

Free Snackers at Olga’s Kitchen: Celebrate World Bread Day on Sunday with a free side of Olga’s Snackers with any purchase. Redeem the offer using the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app or through olgasrewards.com.

Detroit City Distillery teams up with Suicide Machines: Eastern Market craft distillery Detroit City Distillery has teamed up with Detroit punk band the Suicide Machines to launch Well Whiskey Wishes single barrel bourbon. To promote and celebrate the launch, the band will play a show at the distillery’s whiskey factory. 6 p.m. Oct. 28. 1000 Maple, Detroit. Detroitcitydistillery.com/shop for tickets or to buy a bottle.

Detroit River Cocktail Showdown in Downtown Wyandotte: This 8,000-square-foot heated tent party on the riverfront will include drink samples and your chance to vote for best bartender. 6-11 p.m. Oct. 29. $30. 2903 Biddle, Wyandotte. Cocktail-Showdown.com

Chef Kate Williams Parisian dinner at Frame: Nationally recognized Detroit chef Williams (of Karl’s and Candy Bar in the Siren Hotel) will prepare a multi-course French menu paired with wines from sommelier Sean Crenny and cocktails from Jaz’min Weaver. Dine inside or get a heated outdoor yurt. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 7. $90 per person plus fees and tax. 23839 John R #2, Hazel Park. Framehazelpark.com.

Melody Baetens