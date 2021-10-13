Two new restaurants are set for Little Caesars Arena

Sports fans and concertgoers will have refreshed dining options this fall as two new restaurants have been installed at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

PointsBet Sports Bar will debut Thursday, just in time for the Detroit Red Wings game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Formerly where Sports & Social was, the full-service restaurant will have “betting-themed pub fare" plus loads of televisions. Fans can view integrated live odds and get real-time updates as they monitor their favorite teams.

A second concept called Mixing Board is occupying the space where Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant used to be. There will be a Michigan-themed menu featuring flatbread pizzas, salads, sandwiches, shareable dishes, desserts and a full bar including craft cocktails and beer.

The Mixing Board, which faces Woodward, will have a live music stage and the décor will give nods to Detroit’s automotive and musical history.

Both new spots — which will at first be open only during Red Wings and Pistons home games and concerts at the arena — are operated by Delaware North, a longstanding food service company that also works with the Detroit Tigers. Hours will extend to non-event days in the future at both restaurants, which have street-side entrances.

Delaware North also oversees Mike’s Pizza Bar, UMW District Market and other restaurants and retail areas in the District Detroit.

“We work closely with Olympia Entertainment to continuously examine every aspect of the fan experience,” said Tim Martin, general manager for Delaware North at Little Caesars Arena. “Between focus groups with guests, fan surveys and other forms of feedback – we knew there was an opportunity to take everything we’ve heard and create something special.”

Regarding the Mixing Board, Martin said they focused around “community involvement and a Michigan-first menu.”

“This is a venue for local artists to share their work – a place where the community comes together," he said.

The partnership between the Detroit Red Wings and PointsBet sportsbook operator was first announced in January.

In July, another global sportsbook, DraftKings, announced it would be teaming up with the Sports & Social brand to launch entertainment venues in Detroit and Nashville but not give details on possible locations.

More:Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti is the most hyped new restaurant in Detroit, but how does it taste?

More:Tool to perform at Little Caesars Arena in March

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens