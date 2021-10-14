Brooklyn Street Local in Corktown to close, but owner says it's 'not goodbye'

After nearly a decade of serving quiche, poutine and brunch favorites in Corktown, the Brooklyn Street Local is closing as a dine-in, brick-and-mortar business.

Owner Deveri Gifford broke the news on social media Thursday morning. She said the Michigan Avenue restaurant will close but she and her team are "not saying goodbye."

"I still love food, farming, the hospitality industry, Detroit and you," she said in a statement to followers, adding that she will be hosting pop-up events in the next few months and will sell their quiche and other items at Eastern Market and through Metro Detroit Crunchy Co-op. "We are scaling down, pivoting again and trying to figure out how to do this in a way that is sustainable."

In her statement, the restaurateur said that recent challenges "took a toll." The Brooklyn Street Local had to close for a day last month due to being short staffed, but Gifford did not specifically point to labor issues in her post.

"The past ten years have been so much hard work, but it has also been so wonderful and rewarding," said Gifford, who opened the 40-seat cafe with husband Jason Yates; he stepped away from the business two years ago. The Canadian pair opened the restaurant in 2012 and was well-received by the neighborhood and local media because of their commitment to farm-fresh, local ingredients and great food.

Gifford said for further updates on pop-ups, catering and where to find her food, follow Brooklyn Street Local on social media on Instagram @brooklynstreetlocal or at facebook.com/BrooklynStreetLocal.

